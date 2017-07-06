Tune in LIVE at 10 PM EST for CONCERT FOR AMERICA in Seattle with Megan Hilty, Sierra Boggess, and More!

Tune in tonight at 10 PM EST when BroadwayWorld streams CONCERT FOR AMERICA Live from Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre. The concert features Broadway stars Megan Hilty, Sierra Boggess, Kerry Butler, and more!

An additional lineup of Broadway stars and some of America's finest actors has been announced to perform at the special one-night-only edition of Concert for America: Stand Up, Sing Out! this summer at The 5th Avenue Theatre. Megan Hilty (Smash, Wicked), Dinah Manoff (who played the iconic role of Frenchie in the movie Grease), Grammy winner Melissa Manchester (Come in From The Rain), and multi-Grammy Award nominee Maureen McGovern (The Morning After) will join the previously announced lineup of Broadway and local talent in the concert of songs, comedy and commentary that benefits national organizations working to protect human rights. These sensational performers will share the stage with Seattle stars and 5th Avenue Theatre favorites Billie Wildrick and Trina Mills, and Diverse Harmony, the nation's first queer-straight alliance youth chorus.

Previously announced performers include Broadway star Sierra Boggess, Tony nominee Kerry Butler, Seattle's critically acclaimed Spectrum Dance Theatre and 5th Avenue Theatre favorites Naomi Morgan and Caety Sagoian. Concert for America will be presented at The 5th Avenue Theatre on Thursday, July 6 at 7:00 PM.

Concert for America has been hailed by the New York Times as "striking for its emphasis on the importance of faith in the United States and optimism about its future." Created and hosted by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, who also organized the Broadway For Orlando/What the World Needs Now is Love recording, Concert for America: Stand Up, Sing Out! debuted as a monthly series to universal acclaim at The Town Hall, which serves as its New York home. Prior to this Seattle engagement, Concert for America will be presented in San Francisco at The Curran on June 24, 2017, following other recent editions at Royce Hall at UCLA in Los Angeles and the Auditorium Theatre in Chicago.

After years of fundraising and volunteering for a myriad of non-profit organizations, in 2015 Rudetsky and Wesley decided to form their own 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Though their initial focus was intended to be children, it became clear by the end of 2016 that the number of people at risk in the United States had increased greatly. They chose to widen the scope of the organization to provide more support to more communities in need. Rudetsky and Wesley wanted to benefit a wide array of non-profit organizations serving diverse audiences but all with a similar focus: fighting for civil and human rights for all Americans.

Proceeds from Concert for America: Stand Up, Sing Out! will benefit five national organizations working to protect human rights: Southern Poverty Law Center, National Immigration Law Center, The Sierra Club Foundation, NAACP and National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.



Concert for America: Stand Up, Sing Out! is created and organized by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, in association with Your Kids, Our Kids, as well as the generous support of The Actors Fund and Playbill. The Seattle edition of Concert for America is co-produced by Lauren Smith and The 5th Avenue Theatre, and will be directed by Pauls Macs.

