Tony-Winning FUN HOME Will Be 'Flying Away' to London Next Summer

London audiences will be saying "Welcome to the Fun Home" at the Young Vic next year, according to the Daily Mail.

Original director Sam Gold revealed FUN HOME will arrive in summer 2018 and will be "fresh" with an all-UK cast. "It won't be re-tread," Gold told the Mail.

Barbara Whitman, who backed the show on Broadway, and the Olivier-winning producing powerhouse Sonia Friedman are bringing the show across the pond.

FUN HOME, the groundbreaking, Tony Award-winning Best Musical, opened on April 19, 2015, playing 26 preview and 582 regular performances on Broadway at the Circle in the Square Theatre (235 West 50th St) and 114 performances Off Broadway at The Public Theater before its closing.

Based on Alison Bechdel's best-selling graphic memoir, FUN HOME features music by Jeanine Tesori, book and lyrics by Lisa Kron and direction by Sam Gold, whose work on this production earned them Tony Awards for Best Score, Best Book and Best Direction.

Fun Home had a history-making, 18-month run on Broadway, becoming the first Broadway show written by women to win the Best Musical Tony Award and the first Broadway musical with a lesbian protagonist.

Within the first year Fun Home had been on Broadway, they celebrated the Supreme Court's triumphant decision on marriage equality, became the first Broadway show to perform on "Late Night with Seth Meyers," welcomed U.N. Ambassador Samantha Power and 17 UN Ambassadors from other nations, and more. Fun Home was also the first Broadway musical of the 2014-2015 season to recoup financially, doing so in only eight months. The coast-to-coast North American Tour of Fun Home is also going strong.

FUN HOME introduces us to Alison at three different ages, revealing memories of her uniquely dysfunctional family - her mother, brothers and volatile, brilliant, enigmatic father - that connect with her in surprising new ways. This intimate and emotional theatrical experience is performed entirely in the round, bringing audiences closer to Alison's story than ever before. A finalist for the Pulitzer Prize, Fun Home is a refreshingly honest, wholly original musical about seeing your parents through grown-up eyes.

