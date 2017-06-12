Tony-Winning Best Play OSLO Extends at Lincoln Center Theater

Lincoln Center Theater (under the direction of André Bishop) has announced that it will extend the run of J.T. Rogers' OLSO, winner of the 2017 Tony Award for Best Play, through Sunday, July 16 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater.

OSLO, which is directed by Bartlett Sher, swept the 2017 theater awards winning, in addition to the Tony Award, the NY Drama Critics Circle, Drama Desk, Outer Critics' Circle, Drama League, Lucille Lortel, and Obie Awards for Best Play.

OSLO features Michael Aronov (Tony Award winner for Best Featured Actor), Anthony Azizi, Adam Dannheisser, Jennifer Ehle, Daniel Jenkins, Dariush Kashani, Jeb Kreager, Jefferson Mays, Christopher McHale, Daniel Oreskes, Angela Pierce, Henny Russell, T. Ryder Smith, and Jeff Still. The production has sets by Michael Yeargan, costumes by Catherine Zuber, lighting by Donald Holder, sound by Peter John Still and Marc Salzberg, and projections by 59 Productions.

A darkly comic epic, Oslo tells the true but until now untold story of how one young couple, Norwegian diplomat Mona Juul (Jennifer Ehle) and her husband social scientist Terje Rød-Larsen (Jefferson Mays), planned and orchestrated top-secret, high-level meetings between the State of Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization, which culminated in the signing of the historic 1993 Oslo Accords. Featuring dozens of characters and set in locations across the globe, Oslo is both a political thriller and the personal story of a small band of women and men struggling together-and fighting each other-as they seek to change the world.

Lincoln Center Theater's production of Oslo at the Vivian Beaumont Theater is sponsored by American Express. Generous support for this production is provided by The Bernard Gersten LCT Productions Fund, The Peter J. Sharp Foundation's Special Fund for LCT, and an extraordinary gift from the estate of Edith Ehrman. The Mitzi E. Newhouse production of Oslo was supported by a Theatre Commissioning and Production Initiative grant from the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation. Special thanks to the Harold and Mimi Steinberg Charitable Trust for supporting new American plays at LCT.

Photo Credit: T. Charles Erickson

