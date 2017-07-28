Tony Winner Laura Benanti to Guest Co-Host on THE TALK on CBS

BWW has learned that on Monday, July 31st, Laura Benanti will guest co-host on THE TALK. THE TALK airs 2:00-3:00 PM, ET; 1:00-2:00 PM, PT on CBS.

Benanti recently made her return to the Broadway stage along with actor Zachary Levi in a revival of the musical SHE LOVES ME for which she received a Tony nomination. The Tony Award-winner can currently be seen in the role of Alura Zor-El in the CBS Action Drama, Supergirl.

In addition to television work and her critically acclaimed performance as Elsa Schrader in NBC's THE SOUND OF MUSIC LIVE, Ms. Benanti is a highly celebrated, four time Tony Award-nominated stage actress who took Broadway by storm at the age of 18. Her Broadway credits include WOMEN ON THE VERGE OF A NERVOUS BREAKDOWN, GYPSY, THE WEDDING SINGER, NINE, INTO THE WOODS and SWING!

CBS's Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show THE TALK features a panel of well-known news and entertainment personalities discussing current events, pop culture, contemporary issues, family, celebrity and the trending topics of the day. The daily one-hour series is hosted by Julie Chen, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Aisha Tyler and Sheryl Underwood. The hosts swap stories, challenge each other on issues and engage the studio audience and viewers at home about events in the headlines and their own homes.



Show segments include guest interviews with entertainers and newsmakers, musical performances, cooking demos with celebrity chefs, as well as real-world advice. Multiple Daytime Emmy Award-winning John Redmann serves as executive producer. Gilbert, who developed the show, is also an executive producer. Heather Gray and Kristin Matthews are co-executive producers.

