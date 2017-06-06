Tony Awards Close-Up: WAR PIANT's David Korins Explains the HAMILTON-Effect and Why It Made Broadway Better for 2017

You might have seen scenic designer David Korins' work in one of four theatres this spring- the Richard Rodgers, the Bernard B. Jacobs, the Music Box or the Nederlander. It's his design for War Paint which has earned him his second Tony nomination and he's telling us why he thinks this theatre season has been a stellar one.

Korins' Broadway credits inclide: Hamilton (Tony nom.), Dear Evan Hansen, Bandstand, Misery, Motown, Vanya and Sonia..., Annie, Bring It On, Magic/Bird, An Evening with Patti LuPone and Mandy Patinkin, Godspell, Chinglish, The Pee-wee Herman Show, Lombardi, Passing Strange and Bridge & Tunnel. TV: "Grease: Live!" (Emmy Award). Concert: Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, Kanye West, Sia, Mariah Carey, Andrea Boccelli. Extensive Off Broadway/regional theatre, hospitality, event and experience design. Dad: Stella & Vivian. @davidkorins

War Paint tells the remarkable story of cosmetics titans Helena Rubinstein (Patti LuPone) and Elizabeth Arden (Christine Ebersole), who defined beauty standards for the first half of the 20th Century. Brilliant innovators with humble roots, both women were masters of self-invention who sacrificed everything to become the country's first major female entrepreneurs. They were also fierce competitors, whose 50-year tug-of-war would give birth to an industry that would forever change the face of America. From Fifth Avenue society to the halls of Congress, their intense rivalry was ruthless, relentless and legendary- pushing both women to build international empires in a world dominated by men.

The American Theatre Wing's 71st Annual Tony Awards will air live from Radio City Music Hall on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 11, 2017 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT), hosted by Tony winner Kevin Spacey.

