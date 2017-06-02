Tony Awards Close-Up: How Christopher Ashley Came from Away for Tonys Day!

The fun never stops for Christopher Ashley, who, following news of his third Tony nomination, has returned to his post as Artistic Director at La Jolla Playhouse to direct a new musical- Escape to Margaritaville. Below, watch as he explains why Come From Away has been a passion project and why he adores his family at the Schoenfeld Theatre.

His credits include: Come From Away at La Jolla Playhouse, Seattle Repertory Theatre, Ford's Theatre. Broadway: Memphis (Tony Award® nomination), Xanadu, Leap of Faith, All Shook Up, Rocky Horror Show (Tony Award® nomination). West End: Memphis. New York: Blown Sideways Through Life, Jeffrey, The Most Fabulous Story Ever Told, Valhalla, Regrets Only, Wonder of the World, Communicating Doors, Bunny Bunny, The Night Hank Williams Died, Fires in the Mirror (Lucille Lortel Award). Kennedy Center: Sweeney Todd, Merrily We Roll Along, Lisbon Traviata. La Jolla PLayhouse selected credits: A Midsummer Night's Dream, The Darrell Hammond Project, Hollywood, His Girl Friday, Glengarry Glen Ross, Restoration. TV/Film: Lucky Stiff, Jeffrey; "American Playhouse," PBS: "Blown Sideways through Life."

COME FROM AWAY is the breathtaking new musical that played record-breaking engagements in La Jolla and Seattle. Written by Canadians Irene Sankoff and David Hein, this is the stunning production from Tony-nominated director Christopher Ashley (Memphis) that the Los Angeles Times calls "an affecting and stirring new musical."

The American Theatre Wing's 71st Annual Tony Awards will air live from Radio City Music Hall on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 11, 2017 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT), hosted by Tony winner Kevin Spacey.

