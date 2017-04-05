The Maxamoo Podcast Previews an Incredible April in New York Theatre

Click Here for More Articles on Podcasts

Jack, Liz, and Lindsay share what they're looking forward to at the theater this month:

Samara by Richard Maxwell with music by Steve Earle from Soho Rep (1:55)

The Antipodes by Annie Baker at Signature Theatre (5:35)

American Mill No. 2 by by Gian Marco Lo Forte from Pioneers Go East Collective (8:50)

The Profane by Zayd Dohrn at Playwrights Horizons (13:28)

This by Adrienne Truscott at New York (16:30)

CasablancaBox by Sara Farrington at HERE Arts Center (18:03)

Reading and Workshop Series (21:25): Public Studio at The Public Theater, Ink'd from Playwrights Realm, The New Black Fest at The Lark, and Mentor Project at The Cherry Lane Theater

Vanity Fair by Kate Hamill at The Pearl Theater (25:35)

Garjana - A Completely Immersive Dance Workout Experience to benefit Food Tank (29:10)

