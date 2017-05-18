The Doctor is In (Again)! Drew Gehling Will Return to WAITRESS This Summer

The producers of the smash hit Broadway musical have announced that Drew Gehling will reprise the role he originated when he returns to the cast of Waitress on June 27, 2017 as Dr. Pomatter, opposite Betsy Wolfe as Jenna Hunterson. Chris Diamantopoulos will play his final performance as Dr. Pomatter on June 25.

Betsy Wolfe joins the production on June 13. Follow the link to watch a video of Drew Gehling giving the incoming star tips on joining the Waitress company.

Waitress will begin its US national tour at Cleveland's Playhouse Square this October.

Tickets are available at Ticketmaster at 877-250-2929, online at Ticketmaster.com or at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre box office, 256 West 47thStreet.

Drew Gehling returns to Waitress after taking a hiatus to originate the role of Joe Bradley in the new musical Roman Holiday. Previous Broadway credits include: On a Clear Day You Can See Forever, Jersey Boys. Off-Broadway: A Minister's Wife (Lexy), Lincoln Center; Billy & Ray (Sistrom), Vineyard Theatre; I Believe, Lincoln Center; Anne of Green Gables (Gilbert Blythe), Lortel. Regional: Johnny Baseball, A.R.T.; Moby Dick; Jersey Boys; Hello Dolly, Paper Mill; Utah Shakespeare. Workshops: American Psycho, The Searchers, Big Fish, Sunset Boulevard. TV/Film: "Elementary," "Muhammad Ali's Greatest Fight" (HBO), "30 Rock," "Smash," "The Daily Show," "Unsung Carolyn Leigh" (Live from Lincoln Center). Upcoming: "Succession" on HBO. Graduate of Carnegie Mellon University.

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker in a small town, who dreams of a way out of her loveless marriage with her husband Earl. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a new life, while her fellow Waitresses offer their own recipes to happiness. But Jenna must find the courage and strength within herself to rebuild her life. This new American musical celebrates friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

Celebrating over a year on Broadway since its first preview on March 25, 2016, Waitress opened April 24, 2016 at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre (256 West 47th Street). Based upon the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress is the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by multi platinum-selling Grammy and Tony Award-nominated singer-songwriter of the chart-topping hits "Love Song" and "Brave" Sara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus.

Waitress is produced on Broadway by Barry and Fran Weissler and Norton and Elayne Herrick.

