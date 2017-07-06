The Broadwaysted Podcast Breaks Down the Booze with Riff-Master Natalie Weiss

Sit Down, John! It's the 4th of July and we're celebrating the birth of our nation with the riff-tacular beltress, Natalie Weiss!

This week we're pouring out booze with seltzer and a "varietal" of limes while Natalie tells us about her guilty pleasure TV show, her love of BRIGHT STAR, and the way she surprised her Mother with a message from Hugh Jackman.

Natalie spills about her experience recording vocals for the upcoming movie THE GREATEST SHOWMAN starring the brilliant Keala Settle with the music of almost-EGOTs Pasek and Paul and then we all watch the new trailer together and react (a la the Movie Preview Review, another awesome podcast you should check out!) Then, Natalie shocks us by sharing her secret talent: being able to identify the exact year any 90s movie came out.

Game Master Kimberly leads the group in a new game called "Add a Riff," Kevin pulls out a patriotic musical quiz called "Is it HAMILTON or 1776?" and then Bryan gets everyone to play "Heads Up" before we play "Taboo" with Lights of Broadway Show Cards. Join us as we Broadwaysted Down The Riffs with Natalie Weiss and have a happy and safe Fourth of July!

Listen to the episode here:

Natalie's Bio : Natalie Weiss made her Broadway debut in Everyday Rapture and toured the country in the national tours of Les Miserables and Wicked. Natalie just finished doing prerecords in the ensemble for the upcoming Hugh Jackman movie musical The Greatest Showman with original music by Pasek and Paul. She can also be heard in the ensemble on the Original Broadway Cast recording of Dear Evan Hansen. Natalie was an American Idol season 4 semi-finalist and has toured internationally teaching & doing solo concerts, but she is most well known for her Youtube videos. She has gained an international following from her performance videos & popular web series, "Breaking Down The Riffs", which have collectively reached over 3 million views. Check out her self-titled EP on iTunes. Please visit: Natalieweiss.net and follow her @Natalie_Weiss

