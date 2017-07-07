Tam Mutu, Stephanie Umoh and Juliette Goglia to Lead Reading of JANE EYRE Musical

The musical stage adaptation of Jane Eyre, which originally debuted on Broadway in 2000, will receive a new developmental reading presented by Cleveland Musical Theatre with an industry presentation on July 19th at Opera America in NYC.

Nominated for five Tony Awards, the musical exploring religion, sexuality and protofeminism, all while enchanting audiences with Charlotte Brontë's timeless love story.

The Michael J. Fox Show's Juliette Goglia stars as Jane with Dr. Zhivago's Tam Mutu as Edward Rochester & Ragtime's Stephanie Umoh as Blanche Ingram.

In addition to Goglia, Mutu & Umoh, the cast features Alison England (Mrs. Fairfax), Graydon Long (St. John Rivers), Madeleine Pace (Young Jane), Lauryn Hobbs (Helen), Jeff Williams (Brocklehurst), Ryan Speakman (Richard Mason), and Amy Griffin (Miss Scatcherd).

Tony Award-nominated composer/lyricist Paul Gordon (Daddy Long Legs) and Tony-winning librettist John Caird (a Tony winner for Les Miserables) return to revisit and rewrite their musical adaptation of Charlotte Brontë's classic novel.

Jane Eyre is directed by Cleveland Musical Theatre's Artistic Director Miles J. Sternfeld, with Musical Direction by Brad Haak, Associate Musical Direction by Laura Bergquist, General Management by Sean Francis Patrick, and Casting by Jamibeth Margolis.

Cleveland Musical Theatre, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, creates exceptional education for the Cleveland community and beyond through new, revised and reimagined productions and workshops. Broadway, national, and area artists collaborate to develop a dynamic synergy, fostering successful professional careers and development in the theatre.

Theatre professionals who wish to attend the July 19th presentation should contact: Info@ClevelandMusicalTheatre.org for more information.

