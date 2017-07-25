Stephen Spinella and Leslie Jordan Will Lead Michael Mayer- Helmed WARHOL CAPOTE at the ART

The American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) at Harvard University, under the leadership of Artistic Director Diane Paulus and Executive Director Diane Quinn, will soon present Warhol Capote, adapted by Rob Roth and directed by Michael Mayer featuring Stephen Spinella as Warhol and Leslie Jordan as Capote. Performances begin on Saturday, September 9 and run through Friday, October 13 at the Loeb Drama Center, 64 Brattle St., Cambridge.

Performance dates and times: September 9 - 10, 12 - 18, 20 - 23, 26 - 30; October 3 - 7, 10 - 13 at 7:30PM; September 16 - 17, 20, 23 - 24, 27, 30; October 1, 7 - 8, 11 at 2PM;

Press opening: Monday, September 18 at 7:30PM

Ticket prices from $25. Now on sale by phone at 617.547.8300, in person at the Loeb Drama Center Ticket Services (64 Brattle Street) or online at americanrepertorytheater.org

In the late 1970s, Truman Capote and Andy Warhol decided that they were destined to create a Broadway play together. Over the course of the next several months, they would sit down to record a series of intimate, wide-ranging conversations. The play never came to be, and the hours and hours of tape were lost to the ages. Until now.

With the support of the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts and the Truman Capote Literary Trust, Award-winning director Rob Roth-who discovered the recordings in the late 2000's-will unveil the content of the tapes in the world premiere of Warhol Capote, a new play directed by Tony Award-winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening).

The cast includes Stephen Spinella as Andy Warhol and Leslie Jordan as Truman Capote. Scenic design is by Stanley Meyer, costume design by Clint Ramos, lighting design by Kevin Adams, sound design by John Gromada, and projection design by Darrel Maloney.

The American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) at Harvard University is a leading force in the American theater, producing groundbreaking work in Cambridge and beyond. The A.R.T. was founded in 1980 by Robert Brustein, who served as Artistic Director until 2002, when he was

succeeded by Robert Woodruff. Diane Paulus began her tenure as Artistic Director in 2008. Under the leadership of Paulus and Executive Director Diane Quinn, the A.R.T. seeks to expand the boundaries of theater by programming events that immerse audiences in transformative theatrical experiences.

Throughout its history, the A.R.T. has been honored with many distinguished awards, including the Tony Award for Best New Play for All the Way (2014); consecutive Tony Awards for Best Revival of a Musical for Pippin (2013) and The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess (2012), both of which Paulus directed; a Pulitzer Prize; a Jujamcyn Prize for outstanding contribution to the development of creative talent; the Tony Award for Best Regional Theater; and numerous Elliot Norton and IRNE Awards.

The A.R.T. collaborates with artists around the world to develop and create work in new ways. It is currently engaged in a number of multi-year projects, including a new collaboration with Harvard's Center for the Environment that will result in the development of new work over several years. Under Paulus's leadership, the A.R.T.'s club theater, OBERON, has been an incubator for local and emerging artists and has attracted national attention for its innovative programming and business models.

As the professional theater on the campus of Harvard University, the A.R.T. catalyzes discourse, interdisciplinary collaboration, and creative exchange among a wide range of academic departments, institutions, students, and faculty members, acting as a conduit between its community of artists and the university. A.R.T. plays a central role in Harvard's newly launched undergraduate Theater, Dance, and Media concentration, teaching courses in directing, dramatic literature, acting, voice, design, and dramaturgy. The A.R.T. Institute for Advanced Theater Training, run in partnership with the Moscow Art Theatre School and the Harvard Extension School, offers graduate training in acting, dramaturgy, and voice.

Dedicated to making great theater accessible, the A.R.T. actively engages more than 5,000 community members and local students annually in project-based partnerships, workshops, conversations with artists, and other enrichment activities both at the theater and across the Greater Boston area.

Through all of these initiatives, the A.R.T. is dedicated to producing world-class performances in which the audience is central to the theatrical experience.

For further information visit americanrepertorytheater.org/WarholCapote

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

