Stephen Sondheim, Sara Bareilles, Lin Manuel Miranda, and Many More Wish John Kander a Happy Birthday

Today is the day to celebrate international favorite John Kander, and admirers are coming out in droves to wish the iconic composer the best on his 90th birthday. Four-time Tony Award winner John Kander, with the late Fred Ebb, wrote the legendary musicals CHICAGO, CABARET, and THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS. He is the winner of three Tonys, one Olivier Award, one Emmy, and two Grammy Awards.

The list of industry supporters sharing well-wishes is nearly endless, but they include. Lin Manuel Miranda, Stephen Sondheim, Stephen Schwartz, Alan Menken, Sting, Jason Robert Brown, Jeanine Tesori, and many more. Check out a few below, then head over to CHICAGO's Twitter account for the full list!

Photo Credit: Carolyn Cole

