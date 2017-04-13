Stars of WICKED, SUNSET BOULEVARD and More to Lead PETER, DARLING Musical Readings in NYC

Prior to its world premiere at Casa Mañana Theatre next February, Peter, Darling: The New Peter Pan Musical will have two industry presentations in Manhattan next month.

The presentations will feature Kurt Hellerich (Blueprint Specials) as Peter Pan, Timothy Oliver Reid (Sunset Boulevard) as Captain Hook, Alexa Green (Wicked) as Tinkerbell, Katie Lee Hill (The Anthem) as Tiger Lily, Melody Madarasz (Mad Libs Live) as Wendy Darling, Larry Owens (Gigantic) as Smee, Rob Marnell (Beautiful) as Starky, Abigail Shapiro (How the Grinch Stole Christmas) as Jane, Kyle Garvin (The Wild Party) as Twin 2, John K. Kramer (Polkadots) as Michael Darling, Troyer Coultas as John Darling, Katie Bruestle as Adult Wendy and Jackson Perrin as Tootles.

Originally commissioned by Casa Mañana, this new adaptation features a pop-funk meets Disney score by Michael Thurber ( Bootycall) and Douglas Lyons (Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical) with a book by Melvin Tunstall III (Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical).

Peter, Darling, is billed as: "The legend of Peter Pan, the mischievous young boy who never grows up, but from the female perspective. Wendy, now an adult, tells her stories to her daughter Jane, recalling her adventures in Neverland, where imagination runs as wild as the lost boys. The world-premiere musical Peter, Darling: The New Peter Pan Musical renews the classic story of those lost boys, pirates and natives with original music and tales that will inspire the whole family to fly without wings."

Directed by Amy Corcoran (Freaky Friday) with musical direction by Ted Arthur (Five Points) the Peter, Darling presentations are Monday, May 8th, at 12pm and 3pm in NYC. A limited amount of industry invites are available. If interested, contact Peterdarlingthemusical@gmail.com for further details.

