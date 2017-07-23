Social: Backstage at WAITRESS with Caitlin Houlahan

Caitlin Houlahan, currently starring as WAITRESS's charmingly neurotic New Dawn Rising, took us behind the scenes with her yesterday on Instagram, see all her great posts below! And be sure to catch her Instagram story before it disappears!

Houlahan can be seen in the final season of HBO's "Girls." She made her television debut in NBC's "Peter Pan Live!" as Jane, opposite Minnie Driver & Allison Williams. Houlahan comes to Waitress direct from the first national tour of Bridges of Madison County, where she played Carolyn, conducted by composer Jason Robert Brown. She was previously seen in New York as Iola Stover in the Manhattan Concert Productions presentation of Parade at Lincoln Center's Avery Fisher Hall, also conducted by Brown. Houlahan's regional credits include The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (Olive) at Bucks County Playhouse, Theory of Relativity (Julie/ Original Cast Recording) at Goodspeed, and the title role in Carrie at the Beck Center, for which she earned a Cleveland Critics Circle Award for Best Actress in a Musical. She has a Bachelors of Music in Music Theatre from Baldwin Wallace University Conservatory of Music.

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker in a small town, who dreams of a way out of her loveless marriage with her husband Earl. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a new life, while her fellow Waitresses offer their own recipes to happiness. But Jenna must find the courage and strength within herself to rebuild her life. This new American musical celebrates friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

Celebrating over a year on Broadway since its first preview on March 25, 2016, Waitress opened April 24, 2016 at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre (256 West 47thStreet). Based upon the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress is the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by multi platinum-selling Grammy and Tony Award-nominated singer-songwriter of the chart-topping hits "Love Song" and "Brave" Sara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus.

Earlier this year Waitress announced that it recouped its $12 million investment in less than 10 months on Broadway, making it and Hamilton the only two new musicals from the last Broadway season (2015-2016) to go into profit. The hit musical is now on sale through January 21st, 2018.

GOODMORNING ?? I'm @caithoula playing Dawn in @waitressmusical and today I'm TAKING OVERRRRRRR. Lmk what you wanna see ?? A post shared by BroadwayWorld (@officialbroadwayworld) on Jul 22, 2017 at 6:26am PDT

Sat Intermish Pic: The British are coming ??????#SIP @jeremycmorse @caithoula @waitressmusical A post shared by BroadwayWorld (@officialbroadwayworld) on Jul 22, 2017 at 6:46pm PDT

