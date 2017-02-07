STAGE TUBE: Garen Scribner, Ryan Steele, and Yehuda Hyman Celebrate Acceptance in Moondrunk Music Video

WAITRESS choreographer Lorin Latarro is celebrating acceptance with the help of Garen Scribner, Ryan Steele, and Yehuda Hyman. Entitled For Those before, watch below as the trio dances to Moondrunk's "Sold My Soul," about a man who looks back on his life without love because of the limitations of the church's beliefs.

Album available here: http://smarturl.it/MoondrunkLunacy

Latarro choreographed Broadway's Waitress, Waiting For Godot with Sir Patrick Stewart and Sir Ian McKellen and is the Associate Choreographer of The Curious Incident of the Dog In The Night-Time and American Idiot. Lorin choreographed Queen of the Night (Drama Desk Award), The Public's The Odyssey at the Delacorte, Ira Glass and Lin-Manuel Miranda's 21 Chump Street and Peter and the Wolf at BAM, Encores' Fanny at City Center, Beaches The Musical at Drury Lane, Best Is Yet To Come (Drama Desk Award), Kiss Me, Kate at Barrington.

