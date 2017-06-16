Roundabout Theatre Company's A ROUNDABOUT ROAD TO BROADWAY Wins Top Honors from Four Awards

Roundabout Theatre Company (Todd Haimes, Artistic Director/CEO) has just announced the 22-minute film A Roundabout Road to Broadway, directed by Andrew Lawton, celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the not-for-profit theatre company has won top honors from the AVA Digital Awards, the Telly Awards, the Hermes Creative Awards and the Creative International Awards. The four awards honor creative professionals involved with planning and design of all digital arts and communication.

The AVA Digital Awards recognizes work ranging from digital campaigns to audio and video production to social media interaction. The international competition seeks out professionals responsible for the concept, direction and production digital communication.

With over 13,000 entries each year, the Telly Awards has been a symbol for creative excellence. The award honor the best in TV and Cable, Digital and Streaming, and Non-Broadcast Productions to strengthen the visual arts community.

The Hermes Creative Awards is open to creative professionals internationally who are involved in the concept, writing and design of traditional materials and emerging technologies.

The Creativity International Design Awards is one of the longest running independent advertising and graphic design competitions honoring the work of well-established and up-and-coming graphic designers around the world.

A Roundabout Road to Broadway pulled back the curtain to reveal the daring risks, artistic leaps of faith, and blood, sweat and tears that drove the evolution of Roundabout Theatre Company, one of NYC's most beloved cultural institutions. The special 50th anniversary film aired on February 6, 2016 on NBC 4 New York, was hosted by Neil Patrick Harris and featured interviews with Alec Baldwin, Laura Benanti, Matthew Broderick, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Adam Driver, Jake Gyllenhaal, Stephen Karam, Jane Krakowski, Frank Langella, Audra McDonald, Dame Helen Mirren, Liam Neeson, Christopher Plummer and many more.

Roundabout found early success producing classic plays out of a supermarket basement. From this humble space - with the sound of carts rolling overhead - Roundabout garnered critical attention, but by the 1980's fiscal mismanagement had driven the organization to bankruptcy. The unlikely turnaround that followed is one of the most remarkable comeback stories in NYC history: today the company's ground-breaking Broadway productions from Cabaret to Twelve Angry Men draw over 1 million audience members each year; while its award-winning education programs reach 18,000 NYC students and teachers across the five boroughs.

To celebrate the 50th Anniversary last year, Roundabout Theatre Company and NBC 4 New York established a year-long partnership bringing the best of the company's theatrical works and community endeavors to NBC 4 New York's audiences. Click to watch A Roundabout Road to Broadway

Roundabout thanks Tuka Productions for helping to make this film possible.

ABOUT THE FILM MAKER:

Director Andrew Lawton is the founder of Kinetic Studios, a film and television production company based in Manhattan's seaport. Before transitioning creatively to film twelve years ago, Andrew spent decades working in the theatre. So the privilege of leading this documentary for Roundabout marked a special opportunity to bring together both creative passions. The Kinetic team has been in production on A Roundabout Road to Broadway since July 2015, and are extremely proud to share this incredible story with the world.

Roundabout's season in 2017 includes Marvin's Room by Scott McPherson, directed by Anne Kauffman; Napoli, Brooklyn by Meghan Kennedy, directed by Gordon Edelstein; Time and the Conways by J. B. Priestley, directed by Rebecca Taichman; and the national tour of Sam Mendes & Rob Marshall's Tony Award-winning production of Cabaret.

Roundabout's new off-Broadway season dedicated to new work at the Harold & Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre in 2017-2018 will include The Last Match, by Anna Ziegler, directed by Gaye Taylor Upchurch; Amy and the Orphans, by Lindsey Ferrentino, directed by Scott Ellis; Skintight, by Joshua Harmon, directed by Daniel Aukin.

Roundabout Underground's 2017-2018 season will include Too Heavy for your Pocket, by Jiréh Breon Holder.

Photo courtesy of Roundabout Theatre Company

