Rosie O'Donnell Shares Photo in Full 'Steve Bannon' Makeup; Christine Baranski Ready to Take on Betsy DeVos on SNL

Last week, Melissa McCarthy made a surprise visit to NBC's SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE, impersonating White House press secretary Sean Spicer and setting a new standard for cross-gender casting on the long-running sketch comedy show. As BWW reported earlier this week, fans of Rosie O'Donnell took to Twitter to suggest that the comedian and former daytime talk show host take on the role of President Trump's Chief Strategist Steve Bannon. The Broadway alum quickly took to Twitter to respond enthusiastically to the idea, posting "Available - if called I will serve"



Now, the outspoken Trump critic turned to Twitter once again to share an image, photoshopped by Twitter user @TheJohnnySmith, of what she might look like in full Bannon makeup. The talk show host even made the doctored up photo her official Twitter picture, and thanked its creator for his 'Amazing Rosie Obannon' photoshopping. Check it out below:







In other SNL news, 'The Good Wife' star Christine Baranski (Broadway's BOEING-BOEING, NICK & NORA), tells Vanity Fair in a new interview that that she'd love to portray newly-confirmed Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos on the NBC sketch comedy series. "It would seem somewhat logical-we have that strong jawline, don't we?" Baranski said. "I can play people with whom I drastically disagree. The [SNL] sketches have been unbelievable all through the election, and the post-election. So yeah, we could have a revolving door of people playing the cabinet members and all."



Last week, SNL regular Kate McKinnon took on the role of DeVos in the McCarthy skit. This week, Alec Baldwin, who has been sharing his impersonation of Donald Trump for the last several months on SNL, will host the show for the 17th time.

Rosie O'Donnell recently appeared as Tracy Turnblad's gym teacher in NBC's HAIRSPRAY LIVE. She is a recipient of the Isabelle Stevenson Award, and is a longtime proponent of theatre. Her Broadway credits include "Seussical!", "Grease", and "Fiddler on the Roof". O'Donnell won the Daytime Emmy for her long-running talk show which ran from 1996 - 2002. She has also served as host of ABC's THE VIEW.

