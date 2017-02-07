Rosie O'Donnell Says She's Ready to Serve as SNL's 'Steve Bannon'

Last week, Melissa McCarthy made a surprise visit to NBC's SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE, impersonating White House press secretary Sean Spicer and setting a new standard for cross-gender casting on the long-running sketch comedy show.

This week, fans of Rosie O'Donnell took to Twitter to suggest that the comedian and former daytime talk show host take on the role of President Trump's Chief Strategist Steve Bannon.

The Broadway alum quickly took to Twitter to respond enthusiastically to the idea, posting "Available - if called I will serve", as well as the tweet below:

@calvininsf - i am here to serve - alec has trump - melissa has spice - i would need a few days to prepare - so if called - i will be ready - ROSIE (@Rosie) February 7, 2017



Tune in this Saturday night to find out if the casting comes to fruition!

Rosie O'Donnell recently appeared as Tracy Turnblad's gym teacher in NBC's HAIRSPRAY LIVE. She is a recipient of the Isabelle Stevenson Award, and is a longtime proponent of theatre. Her Broadway credits include "Seussical!", "Grease", and "Fiddler on the Roof". O'Donnell won the Daytime Emmy for her long-running talk show which ran from 1996 - 2002. She has also served as host of ABC's THE VIEW.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

