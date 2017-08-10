Review Roundup: Michael Moore Brings His Act to Broadway in THE TERMS OF MY SURRENDER

Academy Award-winning filmmaker, best-selling author, and political icon Michael Moore makes his Broadway debut in The Terms of My Surrender. The limited 12-week engagement opens tonight at Broadway's Belasco Theatre.

Performed live each night just blocks from Trump Tower, The Terms of My Surrender, like Moore's films, will feature the wry, satirical humor of one of America's iconic political observers and all-around-shit-disturbers, a fearless Midwesterner not interested in taking any prisoners. Audiences are in for one surprise after another.

In a time like no other in American history, and with a sense of urgency like never-before, Michael Moore comes to Broadway for the first time in an exhilarating, subversive show guaranteed to take audiences on a ride through the United States of Insanity, explaining once and for all how the f*** we got here, and where best to dine before crossing with the Von Trapp family over the Canadian border.

Let's see what the critics had to say!

Jeremy Gerard, Deadline: The Terms of My Surrender is heartfelt and represents the thinking and ideology of a crucial voice of dissent and opposition at a time direly in need of such voices. But it's a lazy show that severely underestimates it audience. Preaching to the choir is one thing; pandering to to (sic) it is of a somewhat lower order.

Charles McNulty, Los Angeles Times: "The Terms of My Surrender" makes vain gestures in the direction of a variety show. ("Dancing With the Stars," a silly leitmotif, is both a nightmare and a tempting dream for this capped bear with two left feet.) But Moore isn't the secret vaudevillian no one ever suspected him of being. His comedy (he does a bit on the outlandish items the TSA forbids in carry-on luggage) is as galumphing as his cursory musical interludes.

Matt Windman, amNY: In any event, the show (which runs just under two hours, without intermission) is a fun and freewheeling night of theater for Moore's fans and anyone else who wants to attend.

Frank Scheck, Hollywood Reporter: But Moore is too savvy to end on a down note. The joyous finale, which again relies on the element of surprise, sends the audience out on a high. Despite its title, The Terms of My Surrenderisn't just about Michael Moore. Its theme, which he hammers home again and again, is that "one person can make a difference." By the time you walk out of this inspiring and unexpectedly entertaining show, you'll feel like you can as well.

Sara Holdren, Vulture: First of all, because it's almost entirely unsurprising. In an interview with Time Out, Moore promises that "for 87 minutes, you're going to experience something you're not expecting" (the show runs 110 minutes, by the way), but my feelings upon leaving the Belasco Theatre can best be summed up with a long sigh. If I had had to make a guess as to what a Michael Moore Broadway show would feel like, this would have been pretty much it. The Terms of My Surrender feels like a live version of my Facebook feed: a few good stories and a boatload of preaching to the choir (add requisite helpings of self-congratulation and liberal-on-liberal shaming for full effect).

Tim Teeman, The Daily Beast: If your liberal heart is mighty sore, if no amount of strongly-voiced castigation and disapproval of President Trump is too much, then documentary-maker Michael Moore's The Terms of My Surrender is for you. Left-wing politics has come overtly and brashly to Broadway-the only things missing are Trump piñatas to bash the hell out of at intermission.

Steven Suskin, Huffington Post: As the Bard once said, or nearly so: "To thine own audience be true." Michael Moore, that renowned, brashly-impudent political provocateur, knows his audience. He has always been keen at smelling fresh blood in the air, usually facing off against one Goliath or another; and he is known for ambushing his particular bogey man with lacerating skill and buoyant relish. Setting his sights on you-know-who-the nominal leader of our great land, presently in self-imposed exile from his abode twelve blocks up the avenue from the Belasco-Moore plucks his prey, like a pre-Thanksgiving turkey; stuffs a juicy crabapple in its mouth, like a Christmas suckling pig; and sets the roaster on slow burn.

Robert Kahn, NBC New York: If you're wondering what Moore considers the "terms" of his surrender, he says so toward night's end: Dump President Trump. And dump Vice President Pence. By its conclusion, "Surrender" becomes his plea to the audience to do something small, such as running for a local office, in an effort to change the country's direction. This is a man so comfortable with confrontation, it would be fascinating to see him take "Surrender" on the road. I can think of a few places the audience wouldn't be nearly as friendly as New York, which would make for an even more electrifying event.

Joe Dziemianowicz, The Daily News: Moore's easygoing rapport with the audience goes a long way in these memories, and in stories of death threats. That includes real ones involving weapons and a figurative when "Dancing with the Stars" asked Moore to be on the show, an inviation he likened to a death notice. Tony-winning director Michael Mayer ("Spring Awakening") keeps things rolling smoothly.

Jonathan Mandell, DC Theatre Scene: "The only hope until we kick him out of office is to discombobulate him," Michael Moore says near the beginning of his playful, pointed and partisan one-man show, as he stands in front of an American flag superimposed with a billboard-sized photograph of Donald Trump. But The Terms of My Surrender, which marks Moore's Broadway debut, is not likely to discombobulate the 45thpresident of the United States, and not just because Trump probably won't accept Moore's invitation to see the show for free, which Moore offers in the Playbill in English and Russian.

