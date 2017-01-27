Rachelle Ann Go, Christine Allado, Rachel John and More Set for West End HAMILTON

Cameron Mackintosh and Jeffrey Seller are thrilled and delighted to announce the initial casting for their West End production of HAMILTON. Christine Allado (Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds), Rachelle Ann Go (Eliza Hamilton), Tarinn Callender (Hercules Mulligan/James Madison), Rachel John (Angelica Schuyler), Jason Pennycooke (Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson), Cleve September (John Laurens/Philip Hamilton), Giles Terera (Aaron Burr) and Obioma Ugoala (George Washington) will open the London production later this year, with further casting to be announced at a later date.

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and helped shape the very foundations of the America we know today. The score blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B and Broadway - the story of America then, as told by America now.

Christine Allado (Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds) played Vanessa in In The Heights at the King's Cross Theatre, understudied the role of Imelda in Here Lies Love at the National Theatre and was a Guest Artist for Andrea Bocelli's Cinema World Tour.

Rachelle Ann Go (Eliza Hamilton) previously played Gigi in Cameron Mackintosh's 2014 West End production of Miss Saigon a role she will reprise on Broadway this March. She most recently played Fantine in LES MISERABLES both in Manila where the new Asian tour opened, and then in the West End. Her other roles include Ariel in The Little Mermaid and Jane Porter in Tarzan, both also in her native country, the Philippines, where she is a major recording artist.

Tarinn Callender (Hercules Mulligan/James Madison) will graduate from ArtsEd in summer 2017. Hamilton will mark his professional and West End stage debut.

Rachel John's (Angelica Schuyler) West End credits include Nicki Marron in the recent run of The Bodyguard, Felicia in Memphis and Meat in We Will Rock You.

Jason Pennycooke (Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson) was Olivier Nominated for the roles of Bobby Dupree in Memphis and Jacob in La Cage Aux Folles. His other West End credits include Paul in Kiss Me, Kate at the Old Vic and Sammy Davis Junior in The Rat Pack at the Savoy Theatre. As part of Edinburgh's Christmas 2016 programme Pennycooke choreographed Five Guys Named Moe for Underbelly Productions in association with Cameron Mackintosh.

Cleve September (John Laurens/Philip Hamilton) played Sonny in In the Heights at the King's Cross Theatre and Tommy Keeler in Annie Get Your Gun at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield.

Giles Terera's (Aaron Burr) previous West End credits include Gary Coleman in Avenue Q, Mafala Hatimbi in The Book of Mormon and Caliban inThe Tempest. For the National Theatre he played Slow Drag in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and Horatio in Hamlet and for the Globe he played Morocco in The Merchant of Venice.

Obioma Ugoala (George Washington) is currently playing Smokey Robinson in Motown the Musical in the West End. His other theatre credits include Richard II, Henry IV part I & II, Henry V and The Merry Wives of Windsor for the Royal Shakespeare Company, Holy Warriors and Antony and Cleopatra for Shakespeare's Globe and The Physicists for the Donmar Warehouse.

PUBLIC BOOKING OPENS 30 JANUARY 2017

All the seats allocated for the priority on sale in the first booking period (reduced price previews from 21 November 2017 and regular priced performances through to 30 June 2018) have now sold out. The remaining 50% of tickets currently available for public booking will go on sale onMonday 30 January 2017 at 12noon (GMT). In the Autumn nearer the time of completion to the theatre's refurbishment the producers hope to make further tickets available for booking period one. The official opening night is scheduled for 7 December 2017.

order to protect patrons from paying highly inflated prices, the producers of HAMILTON are determined to combat the unauthorised profiteering of third party resellers and ticket touts. Delfont Mackintosh Theatres have pioneered for the West End a paperless ticket system for this production -HAMILTON Paperless Ticketing, powered by Ticketmaster. No physical tickets will be issued in advance. Upon arrival at the theatre on the day of the performance, patrons will be asked to swipe the payment card they used to originally purchase their tickets to gain admission into the theatre. Patrons wishing to pay by cash can only do so once the Box Office at the Victoria Palace Theatre reopens in the autumn. Additional security measures to prevent profiteering of tickets purchased by cash customers will also be in place.

Full ticketing information can be found on the official website at hamiltonthemusical.co.uk and details of how to apply for the daily and weekly lotteries will be announced closer to performances.

Further ticket releases will be announced at a later date via official HAMILTON channels.

HAMILTON will re-open the Victoria Palace Theatre following an extensive multi-million pound renovation and expansion to the listed building.

HAMILTON has book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, is directed by Thomas Kail, with choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical direction and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire and is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Alexander Hamilton.

of 11 Tony Awards including Best Musical, the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the 2016 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, HAMILTON has smashed box office records on Broadway where it continues its run at The Richard Rodgers Theatre with the largest advance ever recorded in theatre history. A second US production is also playing to capacity at the PrivateBank Theatre in Chicago and a third US production will open in March at the Orpheum Theatre in San Francisco.

HAMILTON is produced in London by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman, The Public Theater and Cameron Mackintosh.

