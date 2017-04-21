Rachel York, Adrienne Warren, Jason Gotay and More to Perform at MMC's 2017 Benefit

Marymount Manhattan College (MMC), a private liberal arts college on Manhattan's Upper East Side, will honor Scott and Debby Rechler, dedicated philanthropists and proud MMC parents at the 2017 Annual Scholarship Benefit, and welcome an evening of star performances.

Each year, the Annual Scholarship Benefit raises need-based scholarship funds to help students achieve their educational goals at Marymount Manhattan College. The benefit will take place at the American Museum of Natural History in NYC, beginning with a cocktail reception and followed by an elegant dinner, award presentation, and special performances by MMC students, celebrity alumni, and special friends.

Scott is the CEO and Chairman of RXR Realty, one of the tri-state region's leading real estate companies, which was formed subsequent to the sale of Reckson Associates Realty in 2007. One of Scott's priorities is enhancing the community, and as such, he has served on the Board of various organizations in the New York Metro Region. Debby is deeply involved in a variety of charitable causes, most notably the Rift Valley Children's Village, which provides a permanent home for orphaned children in northern Tanzania.

Scott and Debby truly embody the essence of the Marymount Manhattan College mission by their acts of giving back to the community. Their love of children is best exhibited through their co-founding of the Long Island Children's Museum, where Scott served as Co-Chair of the Museum's board of trustees.

FEATURING PERFORMANCES BY:

· Rachel York, singer and actress best known from her numerous Broadway performances. Most recently she starred on Broadway as Jackie Noelle in Disaster! The Musical.

· Breedlove/Craig Jessup '05, musical genius who has most recently served as opening act on the European leg of Lady Gaga's ArtRave tour. Has been back in the studio with his musical partner Chew Fu recording the follow up to their debut album Magic Monday titled Tragic Tuesday.

· Adrienne Warren '09, singer and actress who was most recently seen in the Broadway production of Shuffle Along, for which she received a Tony nomination for Best Performance by a Features Actress in a Musical.

· Jason Gotay '11, Actor and teaching artist whose Broadway credits include Bring It On: the Musical, SpiderMan: Turn off the Dark, as well as NBC's Peter Pan Live!

The event will take place at American Museum of Natural History, Central Park West at 79th Street, New York City on Thursday, April 27, 2017, 6:30 p.m.

All proceeds from the benefit will support student scholarships. For more on the Rechlers and the benefit, visit www.mmm.edu/benefit.

