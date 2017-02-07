Photo Flash: See Isaac Mizrahi's Sold-Out DOES THIS SONG MAKE ME LOOK FAT? at Cafe Carlyle; Show Added!

Isaac Mizrahi has sold out his debut Cafe Carlyle show, Does This Song Make Me Look Fat? There will be one final, encore performance this Saturday, February 11, at 10:45pm. Scroll down for a sneak peek at him in action!

Mizrahi will perform classics such as "Lotus Blossom," "Figure Eight" and "Baubles, Bangles and Beads" joined by Ben Waltzer and his band of handsome thin jazz musicians. Mizrahi will tell (mostly true) stories in his quest to be loved by his audiences and will re-gift items he's picked up from overzealous fans, business associates and gala dinner-swag bags.

Mizrahi has been a leader in the fashion industry for 30 years - not merely for his work as a designer but also for his crossover presence into pop culture. He was the subject and co-creator of the award-winning documentary Unzipped, trailblazed the concept of masstige through a groundbreaking partnership with Target, has hosted his own television talk show, written two books, and has made countless appearances in movies and television. Currently he serves as a weekly judge on Project Runway: All-Stars and is at work on a memoir due out in 2017. He has designed costumes for prestigious ballet and opera companies and Broadway and Off-Broadway productions. Mizrahi has performed cabaret at Joe's Pub, West Bank Cafe and City Winery.

Reservations made by phone at 212.744.1600 are $75 ($125 for premium seating, $55 for bar seating) Tuesday - Thursday; $90 ($140 for premium seating, $70 for bar seating) on Friday and Saturday. Reservations can also be made online via Ticketweb. Cafe Carlyle is located in The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel (35 East 76th Street, at Madison Avenue).

Photo Credit: David Andrako



