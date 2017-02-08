David Mamet's THE PENITENT Begins Tonight at Atlantic Theater Company

Feb. 8, 2017  

Atlantic Theater Company presents the world premiere play The Penitent, by Atlantic's Pulitzer Prize-winning co-founder David Mamet, directed by artistic director Neil Pepe. The Penitent will begin previews tonight, February 8, officially open Monday, February 27 and play a limited engagement through Sunday, March 19, 2017, Off-Broadway at Atlantic Theater Company's Linda Gross Theater (336 West 20th Street).

BroadwayWorld has a sneak peek at the company in rehearsal below!

The Penitent will feature Lawrence Gilliard Jr. ("The Walking Dead," The Machinist, "The Wire") and Atlantic Theater Company ensemble members Chris Bauer ("True Blood," Broadway's A Streetcar Named Desire, "The Wire"), Jordan Lage (Broadway's Glengarry Glen Ross, Speed-the-Plow, Race), and Rebecca Pidgeon (The Spanish Prisoner, "The Unit," Broadway's The Old Neighborhood).

A renowned psychiatrist (Bauer) is asked to testify on behalf of a young patient. When he refuses, his career, ethics and faith are thrown into question.

The Penitent will feature scenic design by Tim Mackabee, costume design by Laura Bauer, lighting design by Don Holder and casting by Telsey + Company.

Photo Credit: Ahron R. Foster

