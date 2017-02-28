Photo Flash: First Look at Janie Dee in the American Debut of LINDA at MTC

Linda, the new play by Penelope Skinner (The Ruins of Civilization at MTC, The Village Bike), directed by MTC's award-winning Artistic Director Lynne Meadow (The Assembled Parties, Wit), opens tonight, February 28, at MTC at New York City Center - Stage I (131 West 55th Street). BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action below!

The cast of Linda features Olivier Award winner Janie Dee (Alan Ayckbourn's Comic Potential at MTC, Hand To God in the West End) in the title role; Meghann Fahy (Next to Normal, Lost Girls at MCC) as Stevie; Molly Griggs (Ultimate Beauty Bible, Where Have You Gone at Williamstown) as Amy; Jennifer Ikeda (Vietgone and Top Girls at MTC) as Alice; Maurice Jones (The Cherry Orchard at Roundabout, Troilus and Cressida at the Delacorte) as Luke; Donald Sage Mackay (stop.reset.at Signature Theatre, "Scrubs," "Modern Family") as Neil; Molly Ranson (Fish in the Dark, Bad Jews at Roundabout, Carrie at MCC) as Bridget; and John C. Vennema (The Freedom of The City at Irish Repertory Theatre, "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," "Boardwalk Empire") as Dave.

Linda Wilde (Janie Dee) has it all. She's an award-winning senior executive as well as a busy wife and mother. But when she pitches a revolutionary concept that could change the way the world looks at women of a certain age, she finds herself fighting for her own relevance as every part of her carefully considered life starts to show cracks. MTC is proud to present this timely, moving and fiercely funny new play by Penelope Skinner (last season's acclaimed The Ruins of Civilization) in the American premiere directed by MTC Artistic DirectorLynne Meadow. The play was celebrated in London in its run at the Royal Court Theatre.

