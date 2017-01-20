Photo Flash: First Look at Devin ArcherÂ andÂ Natalie Storrs in THE LAST FIVE YEARS at La Mirada

La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts & McCoy Rigby Entertainment present the third show of its 2016-2017 season, Jason Robert Brown's THE LAST FIVE YEARS, starring Devin Archer and Natalie Storrs, with musical direction by Brent Crayon and directed by Ovation Award-winner Nick DeGruccio. BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action below!

THE LAST FIVE YEARS will preview tonight, Friday, January 20, 2017 (with a press opening on Saturday, January 21) and run through Sunday, February 12, 2017 at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd in La Mirada.

THE LAS FIVE YEARS is for anyone who's been in love - or wants to be. A beautifully intimate, vivid picture of the five-year relationship between a young, ambitious author and a struggling actress. Cleverly, the show unfolds in reverse chronological order: we see her experiences from the painful ending of the relationship, while we see his from the passionate beginning. This endearingly funny, poignant, and insightfully honest two-person musical has enraptured audiences around the world with its spellbinding, emotional score.

The Design Team for THE LAST FIVE YEARS is as follows: Scenic Design by Stephen Gifford; Lighting Design by Steven Young; Video Design by Keith Skretch; Sound Design by Josh Bessom; Costume Design by Thomas G. Marquez; Properties Design by Terry Hanrahan; Casting is by Julia Flores, and the Production Stage Manager is Jill Gold.

Tickets range from $20 - $70 and can be purchased at La Mirada Theatre's website, www.lamiradatheatre.com or by calling the La Mirada Theatre Box Office at (562) 944-9801 or (714) 994-6310. Student, Senior and group discounts are available. $15 Student Tickets available for the first 15 performances of the production. Recommended for ages 13 and older.

LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS is located at 14900 La Mirada Boulevard in La Mirada, near the intersection of Rosecrans Avenue where the 91 and 5 freeways meet. Parking is free.

Photo Credit: Michael Lamont

