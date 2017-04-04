Photo Coverage: WALKING DEAD and MOONLIGHT Stars Honored at 2017 Tisch Gala
NYU Tisch School of the Arts hosted its 2017 gala, themed Aspire and Inspire, on Monday, April 3, 2017, at Cipriani 42nd Street. Hosted by Michael McElroy, Associate Arts Professor and Associate Chairperson at NYU Tisch, the event honored Tony Award-nominee and The Walking Dead actress Danai Gurira and The Knick and Moonlight actor André Holland. Alec and Hilaria Baldwin served as Honorary Co-chairs for the evening.
Check out photos from the red carpet below!
Since its founding in 1965, the Tisch School of the Arts has established itself as one of the leading arts schools in the country. It draws on the vast artistic and cultural resources of New York City and New York University to create an extraordinary training ground for the individual artist and scholar, with course offerings in acting, dance, cinema studies, design for stage and film, dramatic writing, film and television, game design, interactive telecommunications, moving image archiving and preservation, musical theatre writing, performance studies, photography, public policy and recorded music.
Photo credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Vocal Group C Live
Zainab Jah
Zainab Jah
Randy Jackson
Randy Jackson
DJ Pebbles
Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin
Alec Baldwin
Alec Baldwin
Cassandra Freeman
Cassandra Freeman
Jennie Hamilton and Andrew Hamilton (President, NYU)
Alec Baldwin, Hilaria Baldwin, Jennie Hamilton and Andrew Hamilton
Alec Baldwin, Hilaria Baldwin, Allyson Green (Dean, NYU Tisch School of the Arts), Jennie Hamilton and Andrew Hamilton
Allyson Green and Chandrika Tandon (NYU Trustee)
Allyson Green
Eddy Moretti
Jonathan Tisch and Allyson Green
Jonathan Tisch
Michael McElroy
Michael McElroy
Karen Pittman
Karen Pittman
Ann Tisch and Andrew Tisch
Andre Holland
Andre Holland
Andre Holland and Jim Calder
Andre Holland and Jim Calder
Karen Pittman and Andre Holland
Pascale Armand
Pascale Armand
Sharon Chang and Janet Cardino
Sean Curran
Malcolm Gets
Malcolm Gets
Malcolm Gets
Jane Rosenthal
Spike Lee and his daughter Satchel Lee
Spike Lee
Jane Rosenthal and Spike Lee
Spike Lee
Spike Lee
Colin Callender and his wife Elizabeth Gaine
Colin Callender
Danai Gurira
Danai Gurira
Andre Holland, Allyson Green and Danai Gurira
Andre Holland and Danai Gurira
Andre Holland and Danai Gurira
Susan Kelechi Watson