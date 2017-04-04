Photo Coverage: WALKING DEAD and MOONLIGHT Stars Honored at 2017 Tisch Gala

Apr. 4, 2017  

NYU Tisch School of the Arts hosted its 2017 gala, themed Aspire and Inspire, on Monday, April 3, 2017, at Cipriani 42nd Street. Hosted by Michael McElroy, Associate Arts Professor and Associate Chairperson at NYU Tisch, the event honored Tony Award-nominee and The Walking Dead actress Danai Gurira and The Knick and Moonlight actor André Holland. Alec and Hilaria Baldwin served as Honorary Co-chairs for the evening.

Since its founding in 1965, the Tisch School of the Arts has established itself as one of the leading arts schools in the country. It draws on the vast artistic and cultural resources of New York City and New York University to create an extraordinary training ground for the individual artist and scholar, with course offerings in acting, dance, cinema studies, design for stage and film, dramatic writing, film and television, game design, interactive telecommunications, moving image archiving and preservation, musical theatre writing, performance studies, photography, public policy and recorded music.

Photo credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy


