Photo Coverage: The FALSETTOS Family Reunites for Live from Lincoln Center Screening

Jun. 6, 2017  

William Finn and James Lapine's musical FALSETTOS will soon air as part of PBS' "Live From Lincoln Center." The company of the five-time Tony nominated revival gathered yesterday for a special industry screeening and BroadwayWorld was on hand for the special day. Check out photos below!

Lincoln Center Theater's new production of William Finn and James Lapine's Tony Award-winning musical Falsettos began previews Thursday, September 29, played its final performance at the Walter Kerr Theatre (219 West 48 Street) on January 8th.

The company included Anthony Rosenthal (as Jason), Tracie Thoms (as Dr. Charlotte), Brandon Uranowitz (as Mendel), Betsy Wolfe (as Cordelia), Stephanie J. Block (as Trina), Christian Borle (as Marvin), and Andrew Rannells (as Whizzer).

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

0 DAYS TO GO - VOTING IS OPEN - CLICK HERE TO VOTE NOW!
