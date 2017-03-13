Photo Coverage: The Cast of COME FROM AWAY Celebrates Opening Night!

COME FROM AWAY
Mar. 13, 2017  

COME FROM AWAY opened last night on Broadway, officially sharing the tale of a remarkable little town in Newfoundland with theatre goers. Come From Away features Petrina Bromley (Stratford's As You Like It);Geno Carr (The Old Globe's Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas); Jenn Colella(If/Then); Joel Hatch (Annie);Rodney Hicks (The Scottsboro Boys);Kendra Kassebaum (Wicked); Tony Award nominee Chad Kimball(Memphis); Lee MacDougall (Stratford's The Music Man); Caesar Samayoa(Sister Act); Q. Smith(Mary Poppins); Astrid Van Wieren (North American premiere of Mamma Mia!);Sharon Wheatley (Avenue Q); Josh Breckenridge (The Scottsboro Boys); Susan Dunstan (The Lion King US National Tour);Tamika Lawrence(If/Then) and Tony LePage (Rock of Ages).

In a heartbeat, 38 planes and 6,579 passengers were forced to land in Gander, Newfoundland, doubling the population of one small town on the edge of the world. On September 11, 2001 the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

