Photo Coverage: The Cast of AMELIE Journeys All the Way to the Opening Night After Party!
Just last night the cast of Amelie, a new musical based on the beloved five-time Oscar-nominated film, journeyed halfway (x2) to Rockefeller Center to celebrate opening night on Broadway. Broadway World takes you inside the festivities below!
Amélie is an extraordinary young woman who lives quietly in the world, but loudly in her mind. She covertly improvises small, but surprising acts of kindness that bring joy and mayhem. But when a chance at love comes her way, Amélie realizes that to find happiness she'll have to risk everything and say what's in her heart. Come be inspired by this imaginative dreamer who finds her voice, discovers the power of connection and sees possibility around every corner. In these uncertain times, Amélie is someone to believe in.
Directed by Tony winner Pam Mackinnon (Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?), with a book by Pulitzer Prize and Tony nominee Craig Lucas (The Light in the Piazza) and an original score by Daniel Messé and Nathan Tysen, AMÉLIE is a heartwarming comedy that "proves that the world is better when we're all in it together" (Paste Magazine).
Photo Credit: Linda Lenzi
Phillipa Soo
Phillipa Soo
Phillipa Soo
Adam Chanler-Berat
Adam Chanler-Berat
Adam Chanler-Berat and Phillipa Soo
Adam Chanler-Berat and Phillipa Soo
Savvy Crawford
Savvy Crawford
Tony Sheldon
Tony Sheldon
Alyse Alan Louis
Alyse Alan Louis
Harriet D. Foy
Maria-Christina Oliveras
Paul Whitty
Aleque Reid and Heath Calvert
Aleque Reid and Heath Calvert
Alison Cimmet
Alison Cimmet
David Andino
Randy Blair
Destinee Rea
Destinee Rea
Manoel Felciano
Manoel Felciano
Emily Afton
Emily Afton
Audrey Bennett
Audrey Bennett
Jacob Keith Watson
Trey Ellett
Sam Pinkelton
Adam Chanler-Berat., Pam MacKinnon and Phillipa Soo
Julie Wesley and Lilla Crawford
Daniel Messe and Nathan Tysen
Lilla Crawford and Savvy Crawford
Alyse Alan Louis, Maria-Christina Oliveras and Harriet D. Foy
Tia DeShazor and Destinee Rea
Emily Afton and Laura Dreyfuss
Carmen Ruby Floyd and Destinee Rea
Emily Afton, Trey Ellett, Audrey Bennett, Destinee Rea and Jacob Keith Watson