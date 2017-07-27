Photo Coverage: The Band Plays On! BANDSTAND Celebrates 100 Performances on Broadway

The Tony Award winning production of the new musical Bandstand, directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton) and featuring music by Richard Oberacker and a book and lyrics by Robert Taylor and Richard Oberacker, celebrated 100 performances on Broadway at the matinee performance just yesterday, Wednesday, July 26. BroadwayWorld was there for the special day and you can check out photos below!

Director and choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler won his third Tony award for his choreography in Bandstand, which is now playing at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre (242 West 45 Street).

Bandstand stars Tony Award nominee Laura Osnes (Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella) and Corey Cott (Gigi) and features Tony Award winner Beth Leavel (The Drowsy Chaperone), Joe Carroll (Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella), Brandon J. Ellis (Once), James Nathan Hopkins (What's It All About: Bacharach Reimagined), Geoff Packard(Matilda) and Joey Pero (Broadway debut).

1945. As America's soldiers come home to ticker-tape parades and overjoyed families, Private First Class Donny Novitski (Cott), singer and songwriter, returns to rebuild his life with only the shirt on his back and a dream in his heart.

When NBC announces a national competition to find the nation's next great musical superstars, inspiration strikes! Donny joins forces with a motley group of fellow veterans, each an astonishing musician. Together, they form a band unlike any the nation has ever seen. Along the way, they discover the power of music to face the impossible, find their voice and finally feel like they have a place to call home.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



