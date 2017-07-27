BANDSTAND
Click Here for More Articles on BANDSTAND

Photo Coverage: The Band Plays On! BANDSTAND Celebrates 100 Performances on Broadway

Jul. 27, 2017  

The Tony Award winning production of the new musical Bandstand, directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton) and featuring music by Richard Oberacker and a book and lyrics by Robert Taylor and Richard Oberacker, celebrated 100 performances on Broadway at the matinee performance just yesterday, Wednesday, July 26. BroadwayWorld was there for the special day and you can check out photos below!

Director and choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler won his third Tony award for his choreography in Bandstand, which is now playing at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre (242 West 45 Street).

Bandstand stars Tony Award nominee Laura Osnes (Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella) and Corey Cott (Gigi) and features Tony Award winner Beth Leavel (The Drowsy Chaperone), Joe Carroll (Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella), Brandon J. Ellis (Once), James Nathan Hopkins (What's It All About: Bacharach Reimagined), Geoff Packard(Matilda) and Joey Pero (Broadway debut).

1945. As America's soldiers come home to ticker-tape parades and overjoyed families, Private First Class Donny Novitski (Cott), singer and songwriter, returns to rebuild his life with only the shirt on his back and a dream in his heart.

When NBC announces a national competition to find the nation's next great musical superstars, inspiration strikes! Donny joins forces with a motley group of fellow veterans, each an astonishing musician. Together, they form a band unlike any the nation has ever seen. Along the way, they discover the power of music to face the impossible, find their voice and finally feel like they have a place to call home.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

high res photos

Photo Coverage: The Band Plays On! BANDSTAND Celebrates 100 Performances on Broadway
The cast of Bandstand

Photo Coverage: The Band Plays On! BANDSTAND Celebrates 100 Performances on Broadway
Laura Osnes, Corey Cott

Photo Coverage: The Band Plays On! BANDSTAND Celebrates 100 Performances on Broadway
Corey Cott, Laura Osnes

Photo Coverage: The Band Plays On! BANDSTAND Celebrates 100 Performances on Broadway
Corey Cott, Laura Osnes

Photo Coverage: The Band Plays On! BANDSTAND Celebrates 100 Performances on Broadway
The cast of Bandstand

Photo Coverage: The Band Plays On! BANDSTAND Celebrates 100 Performances on Broadway
The cast of Bandstand

Photo Coverage: The Band Plays On! BANDSTAND Celebrates 100 Performances on Broadway
The cast of Bandstand

Photo Coverage: The Band Plays On! BANDSTAND Celebrates 100 Performances on Broadway
The cast of Bandstand

Photo Coverage: The Band Plays On! BANDSTAND Celebrates 100 Performances on Broadway
Geoff Packard, James Nathan Hopkins, Joey Pero, Brandon J. Ellis, Joe Carroll

Photo Coverage: The Band Plays On! BANDSTAND Celebrates 100 Performances on Broadway
Beth Leavel

Photo Coverage: The Band Plays On! BANDSTAND Celebrates 100 Performances on Broadway
Corey Cott, Laura Osnes

Photo Coverage: The Band Plays On! BANDSTAND Celebrates 100 Performances on Broadway
Geoff Packard, James Nathan Hopkins, Joey Pero, Corey Cott, Laura Osnes, Beth Leavel, Brandon J. Ellis, Joe Carroll

Photo Coverage: The Band Plays On! BANDSTAND Celebrates 100 Performances on Broadway
The cast of Bandstand

Photo Coverage: The Band Plays On! BANDSTAND Celebrates 100 Performances on Broadway
Corey Cott and the cast of Bandstand

Photo Coverage: The Band Plays On! BANDSTAND Celebrates 100 Performances on Broadway
Corey Cott and the cast of Bandstand

Photo Coverage: The Band Plays On! BANDSTAND Celebrates 100 Performances on Broadway
BANDSTAND Celebrates 100 Performances

Photo Coverage: The Band Plays On! BANDSTAND Celebrates 100 Performances on Broadway
Producers of Bandstand

Photo Coverage: The Band Plays On! BANDSTAND Celebrates 100 Performances on Broadway
Corey Cott, Beth Leavel, Laura Osnes

Photo Coverage: The Band Plays On! BANDSTAND Celebrates 100 Performances on Broadway
James Nathan Hopkins, Geoff Packard, Corey Cott, Joey Pero, Beth Leavel, Laura Osnes, Joe Carroll, Brandon J. Ellis

Photo Coverage: The Band Plays On! BANDSTAND Celebrates 100 Performances on Broadway
The cast of Bandstand

buy tickets

Related Articles

From This Author Jennifer Broski

Jennifer Broski Jennifer was given her first camera at the age of eight, and has had one in her hand ever since. For the duration of her (read more...)

  • Photo Coverage: The Band Plays On! BANDSTAND Celebrates 100 Performances on Broadway
  • Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of HAMLET with Oscar Isaac & More!
  • Photo Coverage: Okieriete 'Oak' Onaodowan Takes First Bows in THE GREAT COMET!
  • Photo Coverage: Lincoln Center Theater Celebrates Opening Night of Dominique Morisseau's PIPELINE
  • Photo Coverage: Ingrid Michaelson Celebrates First Broadway Bow in THE GREAT COMET!
  • Photo Coverage: MARVIN'S ROOM Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com