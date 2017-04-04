AMELIE
Click Here for More Articles on AMELIE

Photo Coverage: She's Arrived! AMELIE Cast Takes Opening Night Broadway Bows

Apr. 4, 2017  

The new Broadway musical, Amelie, a new musical based on the beloved five-time Oscar-nominated film, opened just last night at the Walter Kerr Theatre, marking Tony nominee Phillipa Soo's return to Broadway. BroadwayWorld brings you photos from the curtain call below!

Amélie is an extraordinary young woman who lives quietly in the world, but loudly in her mind. She covertly improvises small, but surprising acts of kindness that bring joy and mayhem. But when a chance at love comes her way, Amélie realizes that to find happiness she'll have to risk everything and say what's in her heart. Come be inspired by this imaginative dreamer who finds her voice, discovers the power of connection and sees possibility around every corner. In these uncertain times, Amélie is someone to believe in.

Directed by Tony winner Pam Mackinnon (Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?), with a book by Pulitzer Prize and Tony nominee Craig Lucas (The Light in the Piazza) and an original score by Daniel Messé and Nathan Tysen, AMÉLIE is a heartwarming comedy that "proves that the world is better when we're all in it together" (Paste Magazine).

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Photo Coverage: She's Arrived! AMELIE Cast Takes Opening Night Broadway Bows
Theatre Marquee Photo Coverage: She's Arrived! AMELIE Cast Takes Opening Night Broadway Bows
Theatre Marquee Photo Coverage: She's Arrived! AMELIE Cast Takes Opening Night Broadway Bows
Lobby cast board Photo Coverage: She's Arrived! AMELIE Cast Takes Opening Night Broadway Bows
The stage Photo Coverage: She's Arrived! AMELIE Cast Takes Opening Night Broadway Bows
Randy Blair Photo Coverage: She's Arrived! AMELIE Cast Takes Opening Night Broadway Bows
Randy Blair, Paul Whitty and Manoel Felciano Photo Coverage: She's Arrived! AMELIE Cast Takes Opening Night Broadway Bows
The cast Photo Coverage: She's Arrived! AMELIE Cast Takes Opening Night Broadway Bows
The cast Photo Coverage: She's Arrived! AMELIE Cast Takes Opening Night Broadway Bows
Adam Chanler-Berat and cast Photo Coverage: She's Arrived! AMELIE Cast Takes Opening Night Broadway Bows
Adam Chanler-Berat and cast Photo Coverage: She's Arrived! AMELIE Cast Takes Opening Night Broadway Bows
Phillipa Soo Photo Coverage: She's Arrived! AMELIE Cast Takes Opening Night Broadway Bows
Phillipa Soo Photo Coverage: She's Arrived! AMELIE Cast Takes Opening Night Broadway Bows
Phillipa Soo Photo Coverage: She's Arrived! AMELIE Cast Takes Opening Night Broadway Bows
Adam Chanler-Berat, Phillipa Soo and Manoel Felciano Photo Coverage: She's Arrived! AMELIE Cast Takes Opening Night Broadway Bows
Tony Sheldon, Randy Blair, Alison Cimmet, Paul Whitty, Harriett D. Foy, Adam Chanler-Berat, Phillipa Soo, Manoel Felciano, Maria-Christina Oliveras, Alyse Alan Louis, Heath Calvert Photo Coverage: She's Arrived! AMELIE Cast Takes Opening Night Broadway Bows
Phillipa Soo Photo Coverage: She's Arrived! AMELIE Cast Takes Opening Night Broadway Bows
Tony Sheldon, Randy Blair, Alison Cimmet, Paul Whitty, Harriett D. Foy, Adam Chanler-Berat, Phillipa Soo, Manoel Felciano, Maria-Christina Oliveras, Alyse Alan Louis, Heath Calvert Photo Coverage: She's Arrived! AMELIE Cast Takes Opening Night Broadway Bows
Harriett D. Foy, Adam Chanler-Berat, Phillipa Soo, Manoel Felciano, Maria-Christina Oliveras Photo Coverage: She's Arrived! AMELIE Cast Takes Opening Night Broadway Bows
Adam Chanler-Berat, Phillipa Soo, Manoel Felciano Photo Coverage: She's Arrived! AMELIE Cast Takes Opening Night Broadway Bows
Adam Chanler-Berat, Pam Mackinnon and Sam Pinkleton Photo Coverage: She's Arrived! AMELIE Cast Takes Opening Night Broadway Bows
Craig Lucas, Adam Chanler-Berat, Pam Mackinnon, Sam Pinkleton and Nathan Tysen Photo Coverage: She's Arrived! AMELIE Cast Takes Opening Night Broadway Bows
Phillipa Soo Photo Coverage: She's Arrived! AMELIE Cast Takes Opening Night Broadway Bows
Nathan Tysen, Daniel Messe, Phillipa Soo, Savvy Crawford and Manoel Felciano Photo Coverage: She's Arrived! AMELIE Cast Takes Opening Night Broadway Bows
Nathan Tysen, Daniel Messe, Phillipa Soo, Savvy Crawford and Manoel Felciano Photo Coverage: She's Arrived! AMELIE Cast Takes Opening Night Broadway Bows
Nathan Tysen, Daniel Messe, Phillipa Soo, Savvy Crawford and Manoel Felciano Photo Coverage: She's Arrived! AMELIE Cast Takes Opening Night Broadway Bows
Phillipa Soo, Savvy Crawford and Manoel Felciano Photo Coverage: She's Arrived! AMELIE Cast Takes Opening Night Broadway Bows
Phillipa Soo, Savvy Crawford and Manoel Felciano Photo Coverage: She's Arrived! AMELIE Cast Takes Opening Night Broadway Bows
Savvy Crawford Photo Coverage: She's Arrived! AMELIE Cast Takes Opening Night Broadway Bows
Phillipa Soo Photo Coverage: She's Arrived! AMELIE Cast Takes Opening Night Broadway Bows
Daniel Messe, Phillipa Soo, Savvy Crawford and Manoel Felciano Photo Coverage: She's Arrived! AMELIE Cast Takes Opening Night Broadway Bows
Pam Mackinnon, Phillipa Soo and Sam Pinkleton Photo Coverage: She's Arrived! AMELIE Cast Takes Opening Night Broadway Bows
Adam Chanler-Berat and Phillipa Soo Photo Coverage: She's Arrived! AMELIE Cast Takes Opening Night Broadway Bows
Adam Chanler-Berat and Phillipa Soo Photo Coverage: She's Arrived! AMELIE Cast Takes Opening Night Broadway Bows
Theatre Marquee Photo Coverage: She's Arrived! AMELIE Cast Takes Opening Night Broadway Bows
Theatre Marquee

buy tickets

Related Articles

From This Author Walter McBride

Walter McBride As a 14 year old youth, Walter was transfixed by his first Broadway Show, the original production of 'GREASE'. His Journey to celebrity photojournalism began (read more...)

  • Photo Coverage: She's Arrived! AMELIE Cast Takes Opening Night Broadway Bows
  • FREEZE FRAME: Meet the Cast of The New Group's THE WHIRLIGIG
  • FREEZE FRAME: Meet the Cast of Vineyard Theatre's CAN YOU FORGIVE HER?
  • Photo Coverage: Stephen Karam's SPEECH & DEBATE Celebrates NYC Premiere!
  • Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG!
  • Photo Coverage: THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Takes Mishap-Free Opening Night Bows!

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com