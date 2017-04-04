Photo Coverage: She's Arrived! AMELIE Cast Takes Opening Night Broadway Bows
The new Broadway musical, Amelie, a new musical based on the beloved five-time Oscar-nominated film, opened just last night at the Walter Kerr Theatre, marking Tony nominee Phillipa Soo's return to Broadway. BroadwayWorld brings you photos from the curtain call below!
Amélie is an extraordinary young woman who lives quietly in the world, but loudly in her mind. She covertly improvises small, but surprising acts of kindness that bring joy and mayhem. But when a chance at love comes her way, Amélie realizes that to find happiness she'll have to risk everything and say what's in her heart. Come be inspired by this imaginative dreamer who finds her voice, discovers the power of connection and sees possibility around every corner. In these uncertain times, Amélie is someone to believe in.
Directed by Tony winner Pam Mackinnon (Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?), with a book by Pulitzer Prize and Tony nominee Craig Lucas (The Light in the Piazza) and an original score by Daniel Messé and Nathan Tysen, AMÉLIE is a heartwarming comedy that "proves that the world is better when we're all in it together" (Paste Magazine).
Photo Credit: Walter McBride
Theatre Marquee
Theatre Marquee
Lobby cast board
The stage
Randy Blair
Randy Blair, Paul Whitty and Manoel Felciano
The cast
The cast
Adam Chanler-Berat and cast
Adam Chanler-Berat and cast
Phillipa Soo
Phillipa Soo
Phillipa Soo
Adam Chanler-Berat, Phillipa Soo and Manoel Felciano
Tony Sheldon, Randy Blair, Alison Cimmet, Paul Whitty, Harriett D. Foy, Adam Chanler-Berat, Phillipa Soo, Manoel Felciano, Maria-Christina Oliveras, Alyse Alan Louis, Heath Calvert
Phillipa Soo
Tony Sheldon, Randy Blair, Alison Cimmet, Paul Whitty, Harriett D. Foy, Adam Chanler-Berat, Phillipa Soo, Manoel Felciano, Maria-Christina Oliveras, Alyse Alan Louis, Heath Calvert
Harriett D. Foy, Adam Chanler-Berat, Phillipa Soo, Manoel Felciano, Maria-Christina Oliveras
Adam Chanler-Berat, Phillipa Soo, Manoel Felciano
Adam Chanler-Berat, Pam Mackinnon and Sam Pinkleton
Craig Lucas, Adam Chanler-Berat, Pam Mackinnon, Sam Pinkleton and Nathan Tysen
Phillipa Soo
Nathan Tysen, Daniel Messe, Phillipa Soo, Savvy Crawford and Manoel Felciano
Nathan Tysen, Daniel Messe, Phillipa Soo, Savvy Crawford and Manoel Felciano
Nathan Tysen, Daniel Messe, Phillipa Soo, Savvy Crawford and Manoel Felciano
Phillipa Soo, Savvy Crawford and Manoel Felciano
Phillipa Soo, Savvy Crawford and Manoel Felciano
Savvy Crawford
Phillipa Soo
Daniel Messe, Phillipa Soo, Savvy Crawford and Manoel Felciano
Pam Mackinnon, Phillipa Soo and Sam Pinkleton
Adam Chanler-Berat and Phillipa Soo
Adam Chanler-Berat and Phillipa Soo
Theatre Marquee
Theatre Marquee