Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for THE PRESENT!

Jan. 9, 2017  

Andrew Upton's new adaptation ofAnton Chekhov's first play, Platonov,The Present opened just last night at the Barrymore Theatre (243 West 47th Street) for a limited engagement through Sunday, March 19, 2017. THE PRESENT features the Sydney Theatre Company cast of 13, each making their Broadway debut, including Cate Blanchett (Anna) and Richard Roxburgh (Mikhail).

Variously known as Platonov, Wild Honey, Fatherlessness and The Disinherited, Anton Chekhov's first play was not discovered until 1920, some 16 years after the playwright's death. Andrew Upton's adaptation is set post-Perestroika in the mid-1990s at an old country house where friends gather to celebrate the birthday of the independent but compromised widow Anna Petrovna (Blanchett). At the center is the acerbic and witty Platonov (Roxburgh) with his wife, his former students and friends and their partners. They may appear comfortable, but boiling away inside is a mess of unfinished, unresolved relationships, fueled by twenty years of denial, regret and thwarted desire.

BroadwayWorld was on hand for opening night and you can check out photos from the red carpet below!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for THE PRESENT!
Tina Fey

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for THE PRESENT!
John Crowley

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for THE PRESENT!
Andrew Upton

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for THE PRESENT!
John Crowley

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for THE PRESENT!
Andrew Upton

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for THE PRESENT!
Brigitte Lacombe

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for THE PRESENT!
Prabal Gurung

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for THE PRESENT!
Prabal Gurung

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for THE PRESENT!
Prabal Gurung and guest

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for THE PRESENT!
Sullivan Stapleton

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for THE PRESENT!
Sullivan Stapleton

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for THE PRESENT!
Lea DeLaria

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for THE PRESENT!
Lea DeLaria

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for THE PRESENT!
George Hamilton

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for THE PRESENT!
George Hamilton

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for THE PRESENT!
George Hamilton

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for THE PRESENT!
Tina Fey

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for THE PRESENT!
Tina Fey and Jeff Richmand

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for THE PRESENT!
Lynn Nottage

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for THE PRESENT!
Lynn Nottage

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for THE PRESENT!
Alan Cumming

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for THE PRESENT!
Yael Stone

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for THE PRESENT!
Yael Stone

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for THE PRESENT!
Sean Grandillo

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for THE PRESENT!
Kimiko Glenn and Sean Grandillo

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for THE PRESENT!
Kimiko Glenn

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for THE PRESENT!
Sean Grandillo

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for THE PRESENT!
Kimiko Glenn and Sean Grandillo

buy tickets

Related Articles

From This Author Walter McBride

Walter McBride As a 14 year old youth, Walter was transfixed by his first Broadway Show, the original production of 'GREASE'. His Journey to celebrity photojournalism began (read more...)

  • Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for THE PRESENT!
  • Photo Coverage: Meet the Company of Vineyard Theatre's KID VICTORY!
  • Up on the Marquee: HELLO, DOLLY!, Starring Bette Midler!
  • Up on the Marquee: The Lunt-Fontanne Gets Wonkafied for CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY!
  • Up on the Marquee: August Wilson's JITNEY
  • Photo Coverage: OH, HELLO's Gil & George Celebrate 100 Performances on Broadway!