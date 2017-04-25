Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for ANASTASIA
The stage adaption of the animated classic, ANASTASIA opened on Broadway just last night at the Broadhurst Theatre. BroadwayWorld was on hand for the big night and we're taking you to the red carpet below!
From the Tony Award-winning creators of the Broadway musical RAGTIME, the dazzling new musical Anastasia transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920's, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing con man and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love and family.
The company is led by Christy Altomare, Derek Klena, John Bolton, Ramin Karimloo, Caroline O'Connor, and Mary Beth Peil.
ANASTASIA features a book by celebrated playwright Terrence McNally, and a brand new, original score from Tony Award winners Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics), featuring several of the most beloved songs from the 1997 animated film. Tony Award-winning director Darko Tresnjak directs.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride
Terrence McNally
Eve Plumb
Sheldon Harnick
Sheldon Harnick and Margery Gray
Marsha Mason
Jack O'Brien
Marsha Mason and Jack O'Brien
Liz Callaway
Placido Domingo
Marta Domingo and Placido Domingo
Marin Mazzie
Jason Danieley
Marin Mazzie and Jason Danieley
Tom Kitt
Rita Pietropinto
Tom Kitt and Rita Pietropinto
Darko Tresnjak
Jim Dale, Julia Schafler
Terrence McNally and Tom Kirdahy
Stephen Flaherty and Trevor Hardwick
Lynn Ahrens and husband
Lynn Ahrens
Stephen Flaherty
Liz Callaway and Lynn Ahrens
Van Dean
Mehmet Oz
Mehmet Oz and wife
Dan Bucatinsky
Dan Bucatinsky
Tommy Tune
Tommy Tune
