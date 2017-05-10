Photo Coverage: Meet the Tony Nominees - FALSETTOS' Stephanie J. Block

On May 3, the 2017 Tony nominees flocked to the Sofitel New York, where they met with the press for the first time since getting the big news. BroadwayWorld will continue bringing you coverage from the epic day over the next month, but for now, check out photos of Best Performance by and Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical nominee for Falsettos- Stephanie J. Block, as captured by Walter McBride!

Block's Broadway credits include: The Mystery of Edwin Drood (Tony, Drama Desk nominations), Reno Sweeney in the 2011 revival of Anything Goes, 9 to 5: The Musical (DD nom.), The Pirate Queen, Liza Minnelli in The Boy from Oz, Wicked. Off-Broadway: Little Miss Sunshine (DD nom.); By the Way, Meet Vera Stark (DD nom.). TV: "Orange Is the New Black," "Homeland," "It Could Be Worse." Concerts: NY Pops at Carnegie Hall, Boston Pops, National Symphony Orchestra (conducted by Marvin Hamlisch), Dallas Symphony, Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, Utah Symphony, Columbus Symphony, Charlotte Symphony, Cleveland Pops. Solo album: This Place I Know.?

The American Theatre Wing's 71st Annual Tony Awards will air live from Radio City Music Hall on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 11, 2017 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT), hosted by Tony winner Kevin Spacey.

For the full list of nominees, click here!

