Photo Coverage: Mandy Gonzalez Previews RAISE THE ROOF at Feinstein's/54 Below

Mandy Gonzalez, on the heels of starring in the Tony Award-winning hit musical Hamilton as Angelica Schuyler, returns to Feinstein's/54 Below on March 12 with an unforgettable solo concert.

Star of Broadway, television, and film, Mandy is best known for her portrayal of Nina Rosario in In the Heights, for which she received a Drama Desk Award after originating the role Off-Broadway at 37 Arts. Mandy won an OBIE Award in the Off-Broadway production of Eli's Comin', subsequently appearing on Broadway in Tim Rice and Elton John's Aida, Dance of the Vampires, Lennon, and as Elphaba in Wicked on Broadway. On screen, Mandy is known for her recent recurring role on ABC's Quantico, as well as on the CBS hit Madam Secretary.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$155. www.54Below.com/Feinsteins

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

