Photo Coverage: Laura Osnes, Lindsay Mendez & More Salute Barbra Streisand with the American Pops Orchestra

Maestro Luke Frazier and The American Pops Orchestra - Washington, DC's innovative hometown orchestra - continued their all-star 2016-2017 season with Don't Rain on My Parade: 75 Years of Barbra Streisand on Friday, January 13 at The George Washington University's Lisner Auditorium (730 21st Street NW, Washington, DC).

Streisand marks her landmark 75th birthday in 2017 and the APO leads the way in honoring this legendary star with the lush sound of its 28-piece orchestra and special guests from stage and screen. This new evening celebrated the ten-time Grammy Award-winning actress and singer with career highlights ranging from Broadway standards and Hollywood hits to the Great American Songbook and her pop chart-toppers.

Don't Rain on My Parade: 75 Years of Barbra Streisand featured Broadway and concert stars Laura Osnes (Two time Tony Award nominee; Cinderella, Bandstand), Amber Iman (Shuffle Along, Soul Doctor), Will & Anthony Nunziata (Carnegie Hall, New York Pops), Lucia Spina, Bayla Whitten, and Lindsay Mendez (Wicked, Significant Other). The show was directed by Nathan Brewer.

The APO's 2016-2017 season will continue with a new family-oriented Cinderella (March 11) and You Spin Me 'Round: An 80s Dance Party (April 7). Tickets to all shows are on sale now at www.TheAmericanPops.org.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Luke S. Frazier and orchestra



Luke S. Frazier and orchestra performing in The American Pops Orchestra '75 Years of Streisand' at the George Washington University Lisner Auditorium on January 13, 2017 in New York City.



Fran Drescher



Laura Osnes



Lindsay Mendez



Amber Iman



Lucia Spina



Laura Osnes



Will Nunziata and Anthony Nunziata



Bayla Whitten



Laura Osnes



Lindsay Mendez



Amber Iman



Bayla Whitten



Lucia Spina



Amber Iman



Will Nunziata and Anthony Nunziata



Laura Osnes



Will and Anthony Nunziata, Bayla Whitten, Laura Osnes, Luke S. Frazier, Lindsay Mendez, Lucia Spina, Amber Iman



Fran Drescher



Will and Anthony Nunziata, Bayla Whitten, Laura Osnes, Luke S. Frazier, Lindsay Mendez, Lucia Spina, Amber Iman and Fran Drescher



Luke S. Frazier and and orchestra



Lyndsay Mendez, Will Nunziata, Anthony Nunziata and Amber Iman



Will Nunziata and Anthony Nunziata



Lindsay Mendez



Amber Iman



Lucia Spina



Laura Osnes and Lucia Spina



Laura Osnes



Fran Drescher



Will Nunziata, Fran Drescher & Anthony Nunziata



Luke S. Frazier and Fran Drescher