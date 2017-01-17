Photo Coverage: Laura Osnes, Lindsay Mendez & More Salute Barbra Streisand with the American Pops Orchestra

Jan. 17, 2017  

Maestro Luke Frazier and The American Pops Orchestra - Washington, DC's innovative hometown orchestra - continued their all-star 2016-2017 season with Don't Rain on My Parade: 75 Years of Barbra Streisand on Friday, January 13 at The George Washington University's Lisner Auditorium (730 21st Street NW, Washington, DC).

Streisand marks her landmark 75th birthday in 2017 and the APO leads the way in honoring this legendary star with the lush sound of its 28-piece orchestra and special guests from stage and screen. This new evening celebrated the ten-time Grammy Award-winning actress and singer with career highlights ranging from Broadway standards and Hollywood hits to the Great American Songbook and her pop chart-toppers.

Don't Rain on My Parade: 75 Years of Barbra Streisand featured Broadway and concert stars Laura Osnes (Two time Tony Award nominee; Cinderella, Bandstand), Amber Iman (Shuffle Along, Soul Doctor), Will & Anthony Nunziata (Carnegie Hall, New York Pops), Lucia Spina, Bayla Whitten, and Lindsay Mendez (Wicked, Significant Other). The show was directed by Nathan Brewer.

The APO's 2016-2017 season will continue with a new family-oriented Cinderella (March 11) and You Spin Me 'Round: An 80s Dance Party (April 7). Tickets to all shows are on sale now at www.TheAmericanPops.org.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Luke S. Frazier and orchestra

Luke S. Frazier and orchestra performing in The American Pops Orchestra '75 Years of Streisand' at the George Washington University Lisner Auditorium on January 13, 2017 in New York City.

Fran Drescher

Fran Drescher

Fran Drescher

Fran Drescher

Laura Osnes

Lindsay Mendez

Lindsay Mendez

Amber Iman

Amber Iman

Lucia Spina

Lucia Spina

Lucia Spina

Laura Osnes

Laura Osnes

Will Nunziata and Anthony Nunziata

Will Nunziata and Anthony Nunziata

Will Nunziata and Anthony Nunziata

Will Nunziata and Anthony Nunziata

Bayla Whitten

Bayla Whitten

Laura Osnes

Laura Osnes

Lindsay Mendez

Amber Iman

Amber Iman

Amber Iman

Bayla Whitten

Bayla Whitten

Lucia Spina

Lucia Spina

Amber Iman

Will Nunziata and Anthony Nunziata

Will Nunziata and Anthony Nunziata

Will Nunziata and Anthony Nunziata

Laura Osnes

Laura Osnes

Will and Anthony Nunziata, Bayla Whitten, Laura Osnes, Luke S. Frazier, Lindsay Mendez, Lucia Spina, Amber Iman

Fran Drescher

Will and Anthony Nunziata, Bayla Whitten, Laura Osnes, Luke S. Frazier, Lindsay Mendez, Lucia Spina, Amber Iman and Fran Drescher

Luke S. Frazier and and orchestra

Lyndsay Mendez, Will Nunziata, Anthony Nunziata and Amber Iman

Lyndsay Mendez, Will Nunziata, Anthony Nunziata and Amber Iman

Will Nunziata and Anthony Nunziata

Will Nunziata & Anthony Nunziata

Lindsay Mendez

Amber Iman

Amber Iman

Lucia Spina

Lucia Spina

Laura Osnes and Lucia Spina

Laura Osnes

Laura Osnes

Laura Osnes

Fran Drescher

Fran Drescher

Fran Drescher

Will Nunziata, Fran Drescher & Anthony Nunziata

Luke S. Frazier and Fran Drescher


