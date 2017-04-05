Photo Coverage: Go Inside Opening Night of THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL
The much anticipated, brand-new production of The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical opened last night at the Lucille Lortel Theatre (121 Christopher Street). The show is set to run through May 6, 2017. BroadwayWorld is taking you inside opening night below!
Percy Jackson has newly discovered powers he can't control, monsters on his trail, and he is on a quest to find Zeus's lightning bolt and prevent a war between the Greek gods. Normal is a myth when you're a demigod. Based on the best-selling Disney-Hyperion novel by Rick Riordan, featuring live music, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical is an action-packed theatrical adventure that will rock your world.
The full cast includes will Chris McCarrell (Les Misérables) as Percy Jackson, Carrie Compere (Broadway: The Color Purple, Holler If Ya Hear Me) as Sally, Sarah Beth Pfeifer (Nat'l tour: Legally Blonde: The Musical) and Clarisse, Jonathan Raviv (The Band's Visit) as Brunner, James Hayden Rodriguez (National Tour: Spring Awakening) as Luke, George Salazar (Broadway: Godspell. Nat'l tour: Spring Awakening) as Grover, and Kristin Stokes (NY: Fly by Night, Regional: Diary of a Wimpy Kid) as Annabeth. The Lightning Thief:The Percy Jackson Musical creative team includes Lee Savage (Set Design), Sydney Maresca (Costume Design), Ryan Rumery (Sound Design), David Lander (Lighting Design), Jason Blitman & Greg Uliasz (Casting). It is being presented by Theatreworks NYC in arrangement with Rick Riordan and the Gallt & Zacker Literary Agency.
Photo Credit: Linda Lenzi
