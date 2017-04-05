Photo Coverage: Go Inside Opening Night of THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL

Apr. 5, 2017  

The much anticipated, brand-new production of The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical opened last night at the Lucille Lortel Theatre (121 Christopher Street). The show is set to run through May 6, 2017. BroadwayWorld is taking you inside opening night below!

Percy Jackson has newly discovered powers he can't control, monsters on his trail, and he is on a quest to find Zeus's lightning bolt and prevent a war between the Greek gods. Normal is a myth when you're a demigod. Based on the best-selling Disney-Hyperion novel by Rick Riordan, featuring live music, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical is an action-packed theatrical adventure that will rock your world.

The full cast includes will Chris McCarrell (Les Misérables) as Percy Jackson, Carrie Compere (Broadway: The Color Purple, Holler If Ya Hear Me) as Sally, Sarah Beth Pfeifer (Nat'l tour: Legally Blonde: The Musical) and Clarisse, Jonathan Raviv (The Band's Visit) as Brunner, James Hayden Rodriguez (National Tour: Spring Awakening) as Luke, George Salazar (Broadway: Godspell. Nat'l tour: Spring Awakening) as Grover, and Kristin Stokes (NY: Fly by Night, Regional: Diary of a Wimpy Kid) as Annabeth. The Lightning Thief:The Percy Jackson Musical creative team includes Lee Savage (Set Design), Sydney Maresca (Costume Design), Ryan Rumery (Sound Design), David Lander (Lighting Design), Jason Blitman & Greg Uliasz (Casting). It is being presented by Theatreworks NYC in arrangement with Rick Riordan and the Gallt & Zacker Literary Agency.

Photo Credit: Linda Lenzi

Chris McCarrell

Chris McCarrell
George Salazar
Chris McCarrell and George Salazar
Carrie Compere
Carrie Compere
Kristin Stokes
Kristin Stokes
James Hayden Rodriguez
Sarah Beth Pfeifer
Jonathan Raviv
Jonathan Raviv
Barbara Pasternack
Rob Rokicki
Patrick McCollum
Wiley Deweese
Stephen Brackett
Rob Rokicki, Barbara Pasternack and Stephen Brackett
Jonathan Raviv, Sarah Beth Pfeifer, James Hayden Rodriguez, Carrie Compere, Chris McCarrell, Kristin Stokes and George Salazar
Jonathan Raviv, Sarah Beth Pfeifer, James Hayden Rodriguez, Carrie Compere, Chris McCarrell, Kristin Stokes and George Salazar
Jonathan Raviv, Sarah Beth Pfeifer, James Hayden Rodriguez, Carrie Compere, Chris McCarrell, Kristin Stokes and George Salazar
Jonathan Raviv, Sarah Beth Pfeifer, James Hayden Rodriguez, Carrie Compere, Chris McCarrell, Kristin Stokes and George Salazar
Rob Rokicki, Patrick McCollum, Wiley Deweese, Sarah Beth Pfeifer, Jonathan Raviv, James Hayden Rodriguez, Carrie Compere, Chris McCarrell, Kristin Stokes, Stephen Brackett, Barbara Pasternack and George Salazar
Patrick McCollum and Daniel Reichard
Carrie Compere and family
George Salazar and family
Kristin Stokes and Jonathan David
Stephen Brackett, Patrick McCollum, Rob Rokicki and Wiley Deweese
Rob Rokicki and Justin Paul
Rob Eggleston, Joey Dudding, Ben Gettinger, Patrick McCollum and Daniel Reichard
Joe Iconis
Justin Paul and Asher Fogle Paul
Daphne Rubin-Vega
Daphne Rubin-Vega and Lisa Chanel
Mark Galinovsky
Mark Galinovsky and Patrick Morley
Jason Murray, Briana Lynch and Chris Lueck

