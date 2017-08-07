On BWW's Theatre Business Podcast 'The OHenry Report,' We Break Down Replacing a Broadway Star

Click Here for More Articles on Industry Podcast The OHenry Report

On the second episode of BroadwayWorld's new theatre business podcast, "The OHenry Report," Broadway producer and investor, Oliver Henry Roth talks to four Broadway professionals about the ins and outs of replacing principal cast members in a Broadway show.

First, he discusses the casting side of the process with Telsey + Company's Cesar Rocha. Then he talks to NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812's Associate Director Sammi Cannold about the put-in process for replacement stars.

Next, Roth gets into how you market a show with a replacement lead with SpotCo Interactive's Creative Director Jimmy McNicholas, and, finally, he gets into the nuts and bolts of how the GREAT COMET recasting controversy could have happened from a contractual standpoint with Broadway and Off-Broadway general manager, Daniel Kuney; who is currently working on PUFFS now playing at New World Stages and he has previously worked on ROCK OF AGES, A NIGHT WITH Janis Joplin, FELA!, THE 39 STEPS and many more.

Listen to the latest episode here:

Roth is a theater producer based in New York. His producing credits include Broadway's upcoming ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE and Off-Broadway's STRAIGHT and INVISIBLE THREAD. He has previously worked on Broadway's THE REALISTIC JONESES and MACBETH. In addition to producing independently, Roth works with several non-profits in helping them develop new works and support emerging theater artists.

With Roth's unique approach to producing, he will discuss how production teams integrate data analytics into their projects, and what that means for their bottomline. Roth also uses trends and historical data to provide some of the most accurate Tony Awards predictions in the business.

Outside of New York, Roth has worked for Center Stage (MD), and the Buck Hill Skytop Music Festival (PA). He currently writes "The Broadway Beat," a monthly column in The Connector Magazine.

In 2011, Roth was awarded the American Marketing Association's Marketing Excellence Award. He founded OHenry Productions in 2014, shortly after working on his first Broadway show, MACBETH (Alan Cumming). For more information on Roth and OHenry Productions, visit their website at ohenryproductions.com .

You can subscribe to "The OHenry Report" on Apple Podcasts , Stitcher , and Google Play .

