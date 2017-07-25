Michael Moore to Keep Box Reserved for Special Guest During Run of THE TERMS OF MY SURRENDER

Click Here for More Articles on THE TERMS OF MY SURRENDER

BroadwayWorld recently visited rehearsals for Michael Moore's The Terms of My Surrender, which begins previews this Friday.

While talking with Michael Moore, he revealed that he asked the Shubert Organization if he could keep a box reserved for President Trump during the run of the show, saying: "I have already asked the Shubert Organization if we could have one of the boxes reserved for President Trump and his family each night, and they agreed. And that will be there until they show up, and we'll be sending them a very nice invitation. Clearly the guy has a sense of humor, so he should come. This is going to be a very funny show and I think he'll enjoy it."

Check out our full video interview here.

Academy Award-winning filmmaker, best-selling author, and political icon Michael Moore begins rehearsals today for his thought-provoking and controversial Broadway debut in The Terms of My Surrender. Directed by Tony Award-winner, Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening, American Idiot, Hedwig and the Angry Inch), Moore will be targeting President Trump using his signature political savvy and theatrical persona in this unique Broadway experience, taking place just down the street from Trump Tower and next door to George Orwell's 1984 at The Hudson Theatre. The limited 12-week engagement will begin previews at Broadway's Belasco Theatre (111 W 44th Street) on Friday, July 28, 2017 with an official opening night set for Thursday, August 10, 2017.

So, the question is posed: "Can a Broadway show take down a sitting President?"

Well, it's time to find out.

In a time like no other in American history, and with a sense of urgency like never-before, Michael Moore comes to Broadway for the first time in an exhilarating, subversive one-man show guaranteed to take audiences on a ride through the United States of Insanity, explaining once and for all how the f*** we got here, and where best to dine before crossing with the Von Trapp family over the Canadian border.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

Related Articles