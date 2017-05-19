Lin-Manuel Miranda to Lend His Voice to DUCKTALES Reboot at Disney XD

Click Here for More Articles on LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA

Multiple award-winning actor, playwright and composer Lin-Manuel Miranda (Broadway's HAMILTON, Disney's "Moana") has joined the voice cast of the new "DuckTales" series debuting this summer on Disney XD. A lifelong "DuckTales" aficionado, Miranda will provide the voice of fan-favorite character Gizmoduck, a Duckburg hero whose true identity is Fenton Crackshell-Cabrera, a brilliant young intern working for Scrooge McDuck's personal mad scientist, Gyro Gearloose.

The series, produced by Disney Television Animation, has already been picked up for a second season ahead of its highly anticipated premiere.

Co-producer and story editor Francisco Angones said, "Growing up as a Cuban-American comics enthusiast, I was always hungry for a Latino hero to call my own. In developing the new series, Matt and I leapt at the opportunity to adapt 'DuckTales'' marquee hero into a young scientist character with Latin-inspired roots."

Executive producer Matt Youngberg said, "Lin came to mind instantly for the role of Gizmoduck. His rapid-fire earnestness paired with his wide-eyed yet determined optimism made him the perfect person to yell 'BLATHERING BLATHERSKITE!'"

Miranda will recur alongside the talented voice cast which includes David Tennant as

"Gizmoduck"

Scrooge McDuck; Danny Pudi, Ben Schwartz and Bobby Moynihan as the voices of Huey, Dewey and Louie, respectively; Kate Micucci as Webby Vanderquack; Beck Bennett as Launchpad McQuack and Toks Olagundoye as Mrs. Beakley.

Based on the Emmy Award-winning series treasured by a generation of viewers, the new family comedy-adventure series will once again take viewers along as Scrooge McDuck, his curious and mischief-making grandnephews Huey, Dewey and Louie, the temperamental Donald Duck and their trusty team, Webby Vanderquack, Launchpad McQuack and Mrs. Beakley, embark on high-flying adventures around the world.

Check out a trailer for the series below:

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

Photo credit: Disney XD

Related Articles