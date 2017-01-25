Legendary Actress Mary Tyler Moore Reportedly in 'Grave Condition'

TMZ reported at 1:02pm EST today that beloved actress Mary Tyler Moore is in "grave condition" at a Connecticut hospital. Close family sources tell the site that her condition is very grim and that family members are arriving at the hospital to say goodbye. The legendary TV star was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes in the early 1970's and underwent elective brain surgery to remove a benign meningioma in 2011.

Moore is reportedly suffering from a number of health problems and her condition has become critical in recent weeks, with one source sharing that the actress has been on a respirator since mid-January.

Moore is best known for her roles in the television sitcoms THE MARY TYLER MOORE SHOW (1970-1977), in which she starred as Mary Richards, a thirty-something single woman who worked as a local news producer in Minneapolis; and THE DICK VAN DYKE SHOW (1961-1966), in which she played Laura Petrie, a former dancer turned Westchester homemaker, wife and mother.



Her notable film work includes 1967's Thoroughly Modern Millie and 1980's Ordinary People, in which she played a role that was very different from the television characters she had portrayed, and for which she was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress.



Moore has been active in charity work and various political causes, particularly the issues of animal rights and diabetes mellitus Type 1. In 1999, she co-founded 'Broadway Barks' with Bernadette Peters. The annual animal charity event is held in New York City

Bernadette Peters & Mary

Tyler Moore at Broadway Barks

to promote the adoption of shelter animals. Taking place in the theater district's Shubert Alley each July, the event features performers, many from Broadway shows, presenting adoptable cats and dogs, with the participation of many animal groups from the New York City area.

Moore has also graced the Broadway stage in shows such as WHOSE LIFE IS IT ANYWAY? in 1980 with James Naughton and SWEET SUE, which opened in 1987. She was also the star of a new musical version of BREAKFAST AT TIFFANY'S in 1966, but the show, titled Holly Golightly, closed in previews before opening on Broadway. During the 1980s, Moore and her production company produced five plays: Noises Off, The Octette Bridge Club, Joe Egg, Benefactors, and Safe Sex.

A three-time Golden Globe winner and seven-time Emmy Award winner, Moore also received a special Tony Award for her performance in Whose Life Is It Anyway? She was inducted into the Television Hall of Fame in 1986 and received the 2011 Screen Actors Guild's lifetime achievement award.

