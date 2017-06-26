Laura Osnes, Kellie Pickler, and Yolanda Adams Join The All-Star Cast Of PBS' A CAPITOL FOURTH

Joining the all-star line-up for the 37th annual edition of PBS' A CAPITOL FOURTH, broadcast live from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol, are acclaimed country music singer and songwriter Kellie Pickler, Grammy-nominated gospel legend Yolanda Adams and Broadway star and two-time Tony Award nominee Laura Osnes (BANDSTAND). Pickler, the AMERICAN IDOL alum, DANCING WITH THE STARS champion, and star of the hit TV show I LOVE KELLIE PICKLER will perform "This Land is Your Land" and "Small Town Girl" from her Gold-certified debut album. Adams, one of gospel's seminal voices, will perform "Battle Hymn of the Republic" with Patrick Lundy & The Ministers of Music. Osnes will be featured in a patriotic medley and will also perform alongside the U.S. Army Band "Pershing's Own" and members of the Armed Forces carrying the State and Territorial Flags during the fireworks finale.

A CAPITOL FOURTH airs on PBS Tuesday, July 4, 2017 from 8:00 to 9:30 p.m. ET before a concert audience of hundreds of thousands, millions more at home, as well as to our troops serving around the world on the American Forces Network. The program can also be heard live in stereo over NPR member stations nationwide. In addition, the concert will be live-streamed online on Facebook Live and http://www.pbs.org/a-capitol-fourth and available as Video on Demand for a limited time only, July 4 to July 18, 2017.

Emmy Award-nominated actor and producer John Stamos (FULLER HOUSE, SCREAM QUEENS) will host A CAPITOL FOURTH, featuring performances by: soul men Dan Aykroyd and Jim Belushi of The Blues Brothers; iconic multi-platinum selling music legends The Beach Boys, with special guests John Stamos (drums) and Sugar Ray's Mark McGrath (vocals); legendary Motown stars The Four Tops; country music star and Grammy-nominated member of the Grand Ole Opry Trace Adkins; THE VOICE Season 12 winner Chris Blue; and multi-talented actress and singer Sofia Carson (DESCENDENTS 2); with the National Symphony Orchestra under the direction of top pops conductor Jack Everly.

The program is a co-production of Michael Colbert of Capital Concerts and WETA, Washington, D.C. Executive producer Michael Colbert has assembled an award-winning production team that features the top Hollywood talent behind some of television's most prestigious entertainment awards shows including the GRAMMY AWARDS, COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS, TONY AWARDS, SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE, and more.

About Capital Concerts

Capital Concerts is the production force behind two of television's longest-running and highest-rated live programs commemorating America's most important holidays. THE NATIONAL MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT, the nation's tribute to our men and women in uniform, and A CAPITOL FOURTH, our country's biggest birthday party, have become American traditions that have consistently ranked among the highest rated programs on PBS over the past decade. The holiday specials have been honored with over 80 awards including the New York Film Festival Award, the Telly Award, the Golden Cine Award, the Videographer Award, the National Education Association Award, the Aurora Award, the Christopher Award, the Communicator's Award, the AXIEM Award, the Omni Award and the Writer's Guild of America Award.

Underwriters

A CAPITOL FOURTH is made possible by grants from The Boeing Company, the National Park Service, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, the Department of the Army, PBS and public television stations nationwide. Air travel is provided by American Airlines.

