Laura Linney & Olympia Dukakis to Reprise TALES OF THE CITY Roles for Netflix

Deadline reports that Laura Linney and Olympia Dukakis will reprise their TALES OF THE CITY roles for a revival, now in development at Netflix. The streaming service has not confirmed the report.

The reboot is described as a modern take on the LGBT-themed series, set 25 years after the original, and would most-likely be set once again in San Francisco. The first of nine books in Armistead Maupin's acclaimed series, TALES of the City explores "alternative lifestyles" and "underground" culture in San Francisco in the 1970s.



The project would mark the fourth version of TALES of the City to be presented on the small screen. The first three books in the series were previously adapted into a TV miniseries starring Dukakis and Linney. The first aired in 1993 on PBS. Showtime broadcast the final two installments in 1998 and 2001.

Linney is currently starring in the Broadway revival of THE LITTLE FOXES opposite Cynthia Nixon. She recently received a Tony nomination for her performance. Other Broadway credits include TIME STANDS STILL, LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES and THE CRUCIBLE. Dukakis was most recently seen on Broadway in ROSE.

