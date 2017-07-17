John Favreau Shares First Look at Live-Action LION KING at D23 Expo

At Saturday's D23 Expo in Anaheim CA, Disney treated fans to a first look at footage from the highly anticipated live-action remake of THE LION KING. Director Jon Favreau shared an almost shot-for-shot remake of the original 1994's film opening sequence, set to CIRCLE OF LIFE. Using similar techniques to those employed in Favreau's live-action THE JUNGLE BOOK, the animals in the upcoming LION KING remake looked incredibly life-like, yet also displayed very human characteristics.

Favreau told the excited audience, "This is a story that belongs to everyone who grew up with the original film. I wanted to demonstrate that we could be respectful of the source material while bringing it to life using new techniques and technologies."

Check out a tweet from the director below:

Back to work after #D23Expo See you in two years pic.twitter.com/Uz3t0VE3fQ - Jon Favreau (@Jon_Favreau) July 16, 2017



Below, check out other exciting moments from Saturday's THE LION KING Expo panel:

A surprise appearance by Disney Legend and LION KING alum Whoopi Goldberg:



"Dance the Hula":



"Sentimental Moments":

It was also announced yesterday at D23 Expo that in August, one of the biggest animated films in history- THE LION KING-joins the highly celebrated Walt Disney Signature Collection. The coming-of-age masterpiece, filled with humor and heart, breathtaking animation and soul-stirring Academy Award®-winning music (1994: Best Original Score and Best Original Song, "Can You Feel the Love Tonight"), arrives on Digital on Aug. 15 and on Blu-ray and DVD on Aug. 29.



Audiences will fall in love all over again with the treasured classic, and a new generation of fans will laugh with Timon and Pumbaa, cry with Simba and Mufasa, burst into song, and find their place in the "Circle of Life." The Walt Disney Signature Collection release includes over three hours of classic bonus material and exclusive, brand new features inviting viewers to sing along with the film's award-winning music, observe recording sessions, step inside the story room, witness the evolution of a villain, and join Nathan Lane (voice of Timon) and Matthew Broderick (voice of Adult Simba) for an extended conversation regarding the legacy of "The Lion King."

Source: MTV

Image courtesy of JonFavreau/Twitter

