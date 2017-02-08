Jessie Mueller, Rebecca Luker and More Sing Love Songs with Michael Feinstein on AMERICAN SONGBOOK AT NJPAC Tonight

In advance of Valentine's Day, tonight's new episode of American Songbook at NJPAC Hosted By Michael Feinstein is a special Salute to Love Songs. The episode debuts tonight at 8pm on NJTV.

In this episode, Michael Feinstein hosts an all-star salute to the world's greatest love songs. Marilyn Maye, Maureen McGovern, Joshua Bell, Valerie Simpson, Nellie McKay, Tom Wopat, Jessie Mueller, Rebecca Luker & more perform some of the world's most beloved songs.

Here's who's coming up on the series:

Episode 4: Wednesday, 2/15/17 at 8pm on NJTV Michael Feinstein shares the stage with Joshua Bell, Billy Porter, Larisa Martìnez, and Songbook Youth Ambassador Brighton Thomas for spirited conversation and unique renditions of "Somewhere", "Edelweiss", "New York, New York" and "My Romance".

Episode 5: Wednesday, 2/22/17 at 8pm on NJTV Michael Feinstein entertains and converses with Andrea McArdle, Jared Grimes, Rachel York and Songbook Youth Ambassador Julia Goodwin. Highlights include memorable renditions of "Tomorrow", "Being Alive", "Without a Song" and "I Get a Kick Out of You".

Episode 6: Wednesday, 3/1/17 at 8pm on NJTV (Salute to Broadway Composers) Michael Feinstein hosts an all-star salute to great Broadway composers Irving Berlin, Cole Porter, George & Ira Gershwin, Richard Rodgers & Oscar Hammerstein II, Stephen Sondheim, Stephen Schwartz, Marc Shaiman & Scott Wittman. Billy Porter and others perform.

American Songbook at NJPAC Hosted by Michael Feinstein is a production of New Jersey Performing Arts Center and Public Media NJ, Inc. For Public Media, NJ (NJTV) John Servidio is the Executive in Charge of Production; Mike Kostel is the series executive producer, Judy Moy is broadcast producer and David Stern is director and Annette Jolles is associate director. For NJPAC, John Schreiber and David Rodriguez are series executive producers. For Nouveau Productions, Robert C. Pullen, Terrence Flannery and Jim Morey are producers.

Photo by Joseph Sinnott/NJTV

