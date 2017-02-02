Jennifer Damiano and Constantine Rousouli to Seduce Audiences in CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE MUSICAL at LPR; Cast Announced!

Cruel Intentions: The Musical, the new stage adaptation of Roger Kumble's 1999 cult hit film developed by Lindsey Rosin and Jordan Ross, announces the cast for its New York Premiere pop-up engagement this February at (Le) Poisson Rouge (158 Bleecker Street).

The musical will star Jennifer Damiano (American Psycho, Next to Normal) as Kathryn, Constantine Rousouli (Wicked, Ghost) as Sebastian, NatAlie Hall ("True Blood," "All My Children") as Annette, Janel Parrish ("Pretty Little Liars") as Cecile, Alex Boniello (Spring Awakening) as Blaine, JarEd Dixon ("Shades of Blue") as Ronald and Brian Muller ("The Good Wife") as Greg, and Jenn Harris (Silence! The Musical; Gayby) as Mrs. Caldwell. Rousouli, Parrish and Muller previously starred in the musical's world premiere in Los Angeles.

Cruel Intentions: The Musical will play three performances only in this pop-up NYC engagement - February 11, 13 & 14, 2017 - at (Le) Poisson Rouge. The production, which sold out quickly last month following the announcement of its premiere, has released a new block of tickets for the February 14 performance, now available for purchase at lpr.com.

A thrilling and relentless game of cat and mouse comes to life in Cruel Intentions: The Musical, when the gorgeously despicable step-siblings Sebastian and Kathryn set a wager on Sebastian's next sexual conquest, Annette - daughter of the new headmaster at their Manhattan prep school. This bittersweet symphony of seduction and revenge will make you laugh, cry and - the cruelest fate of all - fall in love, all over again. Set to the greatest pop and rock hits of the '90s and songs from the film's iconic soundtrack, Cruel Intentions: The Musical will feature immersive stage direction by Lindsey Rosin, with music direction and arrangements by Zach Spound.

Roger Kumble's film Cruel Intentions - a sexy, modern-day telling of the classic 1782 French novel Les Liaisons Dangereuses by Pierre Choderlos de Laclos - was produced by NeAl Moritz and released by Columbia Pictures on March 5, 1999, starring Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon, Selma Blair, Joshua Jackson, Eric Mabius, Sean PatRick Thomas and Christine Baranski. Rated the "#1 90s Teen Movie" by Buzzfeed and the "#1 Sexiest Thriller of All Time" by Bustle, Cruel Intentions has carved itself a permanent spot in the pop culture lexicon. More than 15 years after its release, the film is still as "sexy and enormously entertaining" as ever, according to Entertainment Weekly, "thanks to an uncommonly sharp script, a killer soundtrack, and, most importantly, an impeccable cast."

Cruel Intentions: The Musical debuted at The Rockwell Table & Stage in Los Angeles in 2015, where it ran for 38 sold out performances, before being remounted for a second sold-out run at LA's Prospect Theatre in November 2016. During both runs, the show featured a rotating cast of stars from film, television, and theater, including: Katie Stevens ("American Idol" - Top 8 finalist, Season 9/MTV's "Faking It"), Janel Parrish ("Pretty Little Liars" - Mona), Lindsay Pearce ("Glee"), Constantine Rousouli (Broadway's Wicked), Emma Hunton (Broadway's Spring Awakening; Elphaba in Wicked National Tour; Freaky Friday), Shelley Regner (Pitch Perfect; Pitch Perfect 2), Molly McCook (Net?ix's "The Ranch"), Brian Muller("The Good Wife") and Christine Lakin ("Veronica Mars").

Cruel Intentions: The Musical is produced by Sucker Love Productions with Executive Producer Eva Price.

The performance schedule is: Saturday, February 11 at 8:00PM; Monday, February 13 at 8:00PM; and Tuesday, February 14 at 8:00PM. Tickets are $39-59 and are now on sale at lpr.com, or can be purchased in person at the (Le) Poisson Rouge box office between the hours of 5:o0-8:00pm Monday-Saturday.

JORDAN ROSS (Co-Creator) A Philadelphia native, Jordan graduated from Temple University with a B.A. in Film & Television in 2010. In 2011, upon moving to LA, his first pilot, "Rock Way", was optioned by Dolphin Entertainment. He was executive assistant for three years to showrunners/producers, Dan Dworkin & Jay Beattie, who created El Rey's "Matador," MTV's "Scream", and executive produced ABC's "Of Kings & Prophets." Last year, he co-executive produced the "Cruel Intentions" television pilot (for NBC), which he wrote along with Roger Kumble (the writer/director of the original film) and Lindsey Rosin. Jordan is currently developing an indie/alternative musical based on Nicholas Sparks' best-selling novel, "A Walk to Remember," which he'll direct in 2017. He is represented by UTA, Good + Fear, and Morris Yorn.

LINDSEY ROSIN (Co-Creator/Director) is a professional writer/director/producer and fourth generation Los Angeles native. Last development season, she wrote (or co-wrote) television pilots for Lionsgate/MTV, Ryan Seacrest Productions/CBS Studios/CBS and Original Film/Sony/NBC. She is currently writing a drama pilot for NBC and Keshet Studios based on the Israeli format "Milk & Honey." Lindsey began her writing career as a playwright, having won numerous statewide and nationwide playwriting competitions, and has had plays professionally produced in Hollywood by The Blank Theater Company, in San Diego at The Old Globe, and in Scotland at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Her first novel, "Cherry", was published by Simon Pulse, Simon & Schuster's YA imprint in 2016. The book was also published in the U.K. and will receive Italian, French, and Spanish translations and publications in 2017. She is represented by ICM, Underground Management and Gang, Tyre, Ramer and Brown.

Zach Spound (Music Director) is an LA-native composer, writer, actor, and music director. He is currently developing his first full-length original musical, "LEAP", which was selected this year to be part of the NMI/Disney New Voices Workshop. He was also a featured songwriter at the 2016 Johnny Mercer Songwriters Project in Chicago. His original music has been heard at venues around Los Angeles and New York City, including NYC staple, 54 Below. He also co-wrote and starred in the sketch called "Oh Hi Hamilton," a mashup of the Broadway smash, "Hamilton" and Tommy Wiseau's disaster piece, "The Room." As an actor, he has been seen at the Geffen Playhouse and La Mirada Theatre for Performing Arts.

