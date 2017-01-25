James Corden to Host Lincoln Center's American Songbook Gala, Honoring Leslie Moonves & CBS

Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts (LCPA) will honor the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of CBS Corporation, Leslie Moonves, and CBS at its American Songbook Gala on February 1 in Alice Tully Hall. The gala is co-chaired by Diane Von Furstenberg, Barry Diller, Adrienne Arsht, Bryan Lourd and Bruce Bozzi.

This special evening will be hosted by James Corden, the Emmy and Tony Award-winning, multifaceted host of CBS's The Late Late Show with James Corden, and feature surprise guest performances and tributes.

Proceeds from the gala benefit will go toward supporting the American Songbook series and Lincoln Center's other performance festivals, as well as its educational and community initiatives.

Since its launch in 1998, American Songbook has been dedicated to celebrating the extraordinary achievements of the popular American songwriter from the turn of the 20th century to the present day. Spanning all styles and genres from Tin Pan Alley and Broadway to the eclecticism of today's songwriters working in pop, cabaret, rock, folk, and country, American Songbook traces the history and charts the course of the American song from its past and current forms to its future direction.

Now in its 18th season, Lincoln Center's American Songbook runs February through May, with 24 performances in three Lincoln Center venues, including Alice Tully Hall.

Since its earliest days, when founder William S. Paley was at the helm in the late 1920s, CBS has been bringing music into American homes. From 1958 to 1972, CBS aired the Emmy-nominated series Young People's Concerts conducted by Leonard Bernstein, which introduced millions of children to classical music. These were among the first programs ever broadcast from Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. Under Leslie Moonves's leadership, CBS's strong commitment to music has continued with recent renewals of long-term partnerships to broadcast the GRAMMY AWARDS (CBS since 1973, extended through 2026) and THE KENNEDY CENTER HONORS (CBS since 1978, extended through 2025). In addition, CBS has served as home to the TONY AWARDS since 1978, and the network produces new music specials every year.

Leslie Moonves is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the CBS Corporation. He came to the company in 1995 as President of Entertainment, after serving as president of Warner Bros. Television, where his team developed hit shows like Friends and ER. Once at CBS, Moonves and his team took the network from last to first place in the ratings, launching hit shows like Everybody Loves Raymond, Survivor, and CSI: Crime Scene Investigation. Moonves was promoted to President and CEO of CBS Television in 1998 and became Chairman in 2003. He was later named Co-President and Co-Chief Operating Officer of Viacom and Chairman of CBS in 2004, overseeing domestic and international broadcast television operations, as well as its radio division and outdoor advertising operations. In 2006, when Viacom split its businesses into two publicly traded companies, Moonves was named President and CEO of the newly formed CBS Corporation, which has since been one of the best-performing companies in media.

Moonves was inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Fame and Broadcasting and Cable's Hall of Fame. He was also awarded the Milestone Award from the Producers Guild of America and named MIPCOM Personality of the Year. Additionally, Moonves is the previous recipient of the Career Achievement Award from the Casting Society of America, the Television Showmanship Award from the Publicists Guild of America, and the Gold Medal Award from the International Radio and Television Society Foundation (IRTS).

Moonves currently serves on the Board of Trustees for the American Film Institute and the Paley Center for Media and is also on the Board of Councilors at the University of Southern California's School of Cinematic Arts.

CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS.A and CBS) is a mass media company that creates and distributes industry-leading content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. The company has businesses with origins that date back to the dawn of the broadcasting age, as well as new ventures that operate on the leading edge of media. CBS owns the most-watched television network in the U.S. and one of the world's largest libraries of entertainment content, making its brand-"the Eye"-one of the most recognized in business. The company's operations span virtually every field of media and entertainment, including cable, publishing, radio, local TV, film, and interactive and socially responsible media. CBS's businesses include CBS Television Network, The CW (a joint venture between CBS Corporation and Warner Bros. Entertainment), CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Consumer Products, CBS Home Entertainment, CBS Interactive, CBS Films, Showtime Networks, CBS Sports Network, Pop (a joint venture between CBS Corporation and Lionsgate), Smithsonian Networks, Simon & Schuster, CBS Television Stations, CBS Radio, and CBS EcoMedia. For more information, go to www.CBSCorporation.com.

Program and artists subject to change.

Related Articles