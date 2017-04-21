J.J. Abrams Bit By Theater Bug; Wants to Produce More Broadway Shows!

Following the success of his first venture into the world of Broadway producing with the hit comedy THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG, prolific director J.J. Abrams tells The Hollywood Reporter that he is excited to produce more Broadway shows in the future.

In the interview, the 'Star Wars' helmer explains how his involvement in the play came about. "I had a free night while shooting Star Wars: The Force Awakens in London, and I needed a comedy," he says of the West End production of the play. "It was just such an unabashed commitment to physical comedy, and god, people need to laugh in this pure and joyous way. And that was a few years ago. I certainly think, if anything, it's more the case now."

He goes on to confess that he may have skipped a few steps along the way to producing on Broadway, sharing "my involvement in Broadway feels like cheating because I wasn't involved in the creating of this from the ground up in any way." He adds, "It's intimidating to be involved in a Broadway show - there's a lot of stress, a lot of expectations, a lot of egos at work, a lot of investors, a lot. I'd like to think that there's room for anyone who has a passion for something that they really care about."

Despite the pressure, Abrams reveals he is interested in collaborating with the Mischief Theatre Company again on future theatrical endeavors, as well as producing comedic projects for the screen through his production company, Bad Robot. However he has no aspirations to join the ranks of the elite group of EGOT artists and creators. In fact, he wasn't even familiar with the acronym. "I didn't even know what that was, so I feel like an idiot," he admits. "I think to have a plan or desire in that realm means you have a lot bigger problems than what awards you do or do not have. I have literally no strategy about my career at all, let alone what awards I will undoubtedly not win."

Read the article in full HERE

Related Articles