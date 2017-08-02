Harry Connick Jr. to Reprise Role in NBC's WILL & GRACE Reboot

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly about the highly anticipated NBC revival of WILL & GRACE, series co-creator and executive producer Max Mutchnick revealed that the reboot will re-write history and erase most of what viewers witnessed in the 2006 Finale episode.

In the series ender, it was revealed that Grace (Debra Messing) had married Leo (Harry Connick Jr.). The couple had a college-bound daughter Leila who just happened to be the same age as Will (Eric McCormack) and Vince's (Bobby Cannavale) son Ben. In addition, the long-time BFF's had not spoken to each other in two decades, a fact that did not sit well with fans of the show.

Explains Mutchnick, "We spent most of our time trying to figure out what would be the way to make the show the best version of itself coming back after 11 years. That finale really caused us a lot of grief. You write a finale because a show is over. You never think that it's coming back again."

Adds co-creator and executive producer David Kohan, "When the decision was made to bring the series back, we were like, well, we left them with kids, right? And if they have children, then it has to be about them being parents, 'cause presumably it would be a priority in their lives. And if it wasn't a priority in their lives, then they're still parents, they're just bad parents, right? We frankly did not want to see them being either good parents or bad parents. We wanted them to be Will and Grace."

The execs also revealed that HARRY Connick Jr. (Broadway's PAJAMA GAME, ON A CLEAR DAY) will reprise his role as Grace's ex, Leo. It remains unclear if Bobby Cannavale (Broadway's THE BIG KNIFE, THE MOTHERF**K WITH THE HAT) will be returning as well.

WILL & GRACE returns to NBC on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 9/8c

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

