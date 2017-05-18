Hal Prince Weighs in On Trump's America in Times Letter to the Editor

May. 18, 2017  
This afternoon the New York times published a brief letter from Broadway legend Harold Prince.

Using a choice few words and an elegant backstage metaphor, the 89 year old director and producer weighed in on the national atmosphere, comparing Donald Trump to "a diva or a narcissistic star", whose very presence tarnishes the morale of a show's atmosphere.

See Prince's full statement here:

"There's a saying in the theater that whoever occupies the star's dressing room creates the atmosphere backstage. If you have a leading lady or gentleman who is easy to get along with, undemanding, friendly and charming, the cast follows suit, and you have few if any problems. If you have a diva or a narcissistic star, the atmosphere turns viral.

I've been thinking about that recently in terms of our national trauma, and I believe that the star in our dressing room has brought about the epidemic of dangerous mood changes, random episodes of violence and a general malaise in the lives of most Americans.

I'm more than observing it; I'm living it."


